Wolff issues SHOCK Hamilton verdict ahead of Ferrari move

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has provided a shock verdict about Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari from 2025.

Hamilton raced in his last grand prix with Mercedes last weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, brilliantly cutting through the field from a 16th-place start to finish fourth in the race.

The seven-time world champion has enjoyed a highly-successful 12-season spell at the Brackley outfit, with the partnership yielding 14 championship titles across both the drivers' and constructors' championships.

Hamilton will now move on to Ferrari, in a partnership between the most successful driver of all time, and the most successful team on the Formula 1 grid.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton raced in his final race with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi GP

Wolff to support Hamilton's Ferrari title bid

Hamilton's boss Wolff has built up a great relationship with the Brit, with the pair having worked together since 2013.

Wolff recently sent Hamilton an emotional voice message, issuing him a warning ahead of his switch to Ferrari, urging the seven-time champion to find 'his people'.

Now, Wolff has issued a shock verdict about his former driver, suggesting that he will support his championship bid at Ferrari, as long as Mercedes are not also going for the title.

"If we can't win, we will cheer for him," Wolff told Sky Sports in Abu Dhabi.

"He merits an eighth championship but, obviously, the team, the drivers, the brand, that is the main priority to win and we will give it everything we can."

If Hamilton can claim an eighth world title, it would take him past Michael Schumacher's tally of seven, with the Brit already having surpassed the Ferrari legend for the number of race victories, pole positions and podiums.

