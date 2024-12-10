Hamilton delivers DAZZLING Ferrari statement amid Mercedes exit

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has delivered a confident statement regarding his move to Ferrari next season.

Hamilton completed his last race for Mercedes in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the 2024 season finale once again proving that the British superstar still has plenty left in the tank when it comes to race day.

After suffering a setback in qualifying on Saturday, Hamilton started the Abu Dhabi GP in P16, but after a fantastic drive, the British star finished up fourth.

That ascent included a stunning late overtake on team-mate George Russell, too, ensuring he left the Silver Arrows on a high.

Lewis Hamilton said goodbye to Mercedes in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton stuns in red

Whilst it was no doubt an emotional weekend for the Brit, it appears Hamilton just could not wait until 2025 to be in red, opting for some interesting fashion choices across the weekend in Abu Dhabi.

On two occasions, for example, the seven-time champion was kitted out in red gear - something that will be a familiar sight in a few months.

And, if his fashion choices were not enough, when speaking to Channel 4's broadcast team in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton issued a confident statement about the colour he is set to race in next year.

"I can't believe that I'm going to be in red next year," Hamilton told the Channel 4 presenters.

"It looks good on me so... the good thing is that hopefully I can make that work."

After a difficult few seasons at Mercedes, Hamilton will be hoping his Ferrari car performs well heading into 2025 and beyond.

With some questioning his current level of performance after a mixed season with Mercedes, Hamilton can silence any doubters with strong performances in red next campaign.

