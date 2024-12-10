Hamilton delivers DAZZLING Ferrari statement amid Mercedes exit
Hamilton delivers DAZZLING Ferrari statement amid Mercedes exit
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has delivered a confident statement regarding his move to Ferrari next season.
Hamilton completed his last race for Mercedes in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the 2024 season finale once again proving that the British superstar still has plenty left in the tank when it comes to race day.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton reveals major Mercedes SHOCK as Ferrari make 2025 announcement
READ MORE: Mercedes star Antonelli replaced as team release official statement
After suffering a setback in qualifying on Saturday, Hamilton started the Abu Dhabi GP in P16, but after a fantastic drive, the British star finished up fourth.
That ascent included a stunning late overtake on team-mate George Russell, too, ensuring he left the Silver Arrows on a high.
Hamilton stuns in red
Whilst it was no doubt an emotional weekend for the Brit, it appears Hamilton just could not wait until 2025 to be in red, opting for some interesting fashion choices across the weekend in Abu Dhabi.
On two occasions, for example, the seven-time champion was kitted out in red gear - something that will be a familiar sight in a few months.
READ MORE: Marko drops Perez contract BOMBSHELL at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis transitioning from white to red over the weekend ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/F1iW2RFokN— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) December 9, 2024
And, if his fashion choices were not enough, when speaking to Channel 4's broadcast team in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton issued a confident statement about the colour he is set to race in next year.
"I can't believe that I'm going to be in red next year," Hamilton told the Channel 4 presenters.
"It looks good on me so... the good thing is that hopefully I can make that work."
After a difficult few seasons at Mercedes, Hamilton will be hoping his Ferrari car performs well heading into 2025 and beyond.
With some questioning his current level of performance after a mixed season with Mercedes, Hamilton can silence any doubters with strong performances in red next campaign.
READ MORE: 'Hamilton's Ferrari dream is OVER' - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Hot Takes
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton in major Mercedes SHOCK as Abu Dhabi GP podium change revealed
- 24 minutes ago
Williams star handed NEW drive for 2025
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton delivers DAZZLING Ferrari statement amid Mercedes exit
- 3 hours ago
'New' Abu Dhabi Grand Prix winner unveiled in late podium change
- Today 11:58
Verstappen discusses ‘very WEIRD’ F1 incident
- Today 10:56
Horner reveals Red Bull SHORTLIST amid Perez replacement rumours
- Today 09:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
-
GP ABU DHABI
6 - 8 Dec
Lando Norris