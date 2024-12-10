close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton delivers DAZZLING Ferrari statement amid Mercedes exit

Hamilton delivers DAZZLING Ferrari statement amid Mercedes exit

Hamilton delivers DAZZLING Ferrari statement amid Mercedes exit

Hamilton delivers DAZZLING Ferrari statement amid Mercedes exit

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has delivered a confident statement regarding his move to Ferrari next season.

Hamilton completed his last race for Mercedes in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the 2024 season finale once again proving that the British superstar still has plenty left in the tank when it comes to race day.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton reveals major Mercedes SHOCK as Ferrari make 2025 announcement

READ MORE: Mercedes star Antonelli replaced as team release official statement

After suffering a setback in qualifying on Saturday, Hamilton started the Abu Dhabi GP in P16, but after a fantastic drive, the British star finished up fourth.

That ascent included a stunning late overtake on team-mate George Russell, too, ensuring he left the Silver Arrows on a high.

Lewis Hamilton said goodbye to Mercedes in Abu Dhabi
Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton stuns in red

Whilst it was no doubt an emotional weekend for the Brit, it appears Hamilton just could not wait until 2025 to be in red, opting for some interesting fashion choices across the weekend in Abu Dhabi.

On two occasions, for example, the seven-time champion was kitted out in red gear - something that will be a familiar sight in a few months.

READ MORE: Marko drops Perez contract BOMBSHELL at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

And, if his fashion choices were not enough, when speaking to Channel 4's broadcast team in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton issued a confident statement about the colour he is set to race in next year.

"I can't believe that I'm going to be in red next year," Hamilton told the Channel 4 presenters.

"It looks good on me so... the good thing is that hopefully I can make that work."

After a difficult few seasons at Mercedes, Hamilton will be hoping his Ferrari car performs well heading into 2025 and beyond.

With some questioning his current level of performance after a mixed season with Mercedes, Hamilton can silence any doubters with strong performances in red next campaign.

READ MORE: 'Hamilton's Ferrari dream is OVER' - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Hot Takes

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari George Russell Abu Dhabi Grand Prix silver arrows
Hamilton reveals EMOTIONAL Mercedes farewell surprise
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton reveals EMOTIONAL Mercedes farewell surprise

  • Yesterday 22:55
F1 legend delivers X-rated verdict on Hamilton's Ferrari prospects
Lewis Hamilton

F1 legend delivers X-rated verdict on Hamilton's Ferrari prospects

  • Yesterday 19:58

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton in major Mercedes SHOCK as Abu Dhabi GP podium change revealed

  • 24 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Williams star handed NEW drive for 2025

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton delivers DAZZLING Ferrari statement amid Mercedes exit

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Social

'New' Abu Dhabi Grand Prix winner unveiled in late podium change

  • Today 11:58
Max Verstappen

Verstappen discusses ‘very WEIRD’ F1 incident

  • Today 10:56
Latest F1 News

Horner reveals Red Bull SHORTLIST amid Perez replacement rumours

  • Today 09:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x