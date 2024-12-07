F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton OUT in shock early exit as Red Bull star has decision overturned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton's last weekend as a Mercedes driver has failed to go according to plan for the seven-time world champion, qualifying just 18th at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Kevin Magnussen, in an attempt to get out of the Brit's way as he pushed to make it through to Q2, knocked a bollard onto the track. That bollard became lodged under Hamilton's Mercedes, ruining his setup and sending him out of the session.
Sergio Perez was mightily lucky to make it through Q1, getting a lap time reinstated by the stewards after it was deleted for a track limits violation.
The Red Bull star has struggled for pace throughout the season, dropping out in the first part of qualifying six times in 2024, but made it through relatively comfortably at the final race of the season.
F1 Qualifying Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2024
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Alex Albon [Williams]
17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
18. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
19. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
20. Jack Doohan [Alpine]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
