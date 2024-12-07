Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare
Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare
Lewis Hamilton has been rocked by a bizarre issue in a nightmare final qualifying session with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion was knocked out of Q1 and will start Sunday's race in P18, after he failed to improve his time during the closing stages of the session.
However, it appeared that his Mercedes was blighted by a bizarre issue, after he hit a bollard out on track.
Kevin Magnussen tried to get out of the way of Hamilton, but ran off and knocked the bollard into the path of the Mercedes star, with the object getting trapped underneath the Brit's W15.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Hamilton verdict as MAJOR absence confirmed at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 RESULTS TODAY: Verstappen hit by MAJOR issues at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Red Bull misery continues
More to follow...
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare
- 12 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton OUT in shock early exit as Red Bull star has decision overturned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 18 minutes ago
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying delayed after freak accident
- 4 minutes ago
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Yas Marina Circuit
- 47 minutes ago
Major health update issued for Hamilton replacement as Mercedes star ruled OUT of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes make LATE Hamilton change in official FIA announcement at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec