Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare

Lewis Hamilton has been rocked by a bizarre issue in a nightmare final qualifying session with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion was knocked out of Q1 and will start Sunday's race in P18, after he failed to improve his time during the closing stages of the session.

However, it appeared that his Mercedes was blighted by a bizarre issue, after he hit a bollard out on track.

Kevin Magnussen tried to get out of the way of Hamilton, but ran off and knocked the bollard into the path of the Mercedes star, with the object getting trapped underneath the Brit's W15.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Hamilton verdict as MAJOR absence confirmed at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Verstappen hit by MAJOR issues at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Red Bull misery continues

More to follow...

Related