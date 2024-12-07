close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare

Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare

Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare

Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare

Lewis Hamilton has been rocked by a bizarre issue in a nightmare final qualifying session with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion was knocked out of Q1 and will start Sunday's race in P18, after he failed to improve his time during the closing stages of the session.

However, it appeared that his Mercedes was blighted by a bizarre issue, after he hit a bollard out on track.

Kevin Magnussen tried to get out of the way of Hamilton, but ran off and knocked the bollard into the path of the Mercedes star, with the object getting trapped underneath the Brit's W15.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Hamilton verdict as MAJOR absence confirmed at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Verstappen hit by MAJOR issues at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Red Bull misery continues

More to follow...

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes FIA Kevin Magnussen Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Major health update issued for Hamilton replacement as Mercedes star ruled OUT of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Major health update issued for Hamilton replacement as Mercedes star ruled OUT of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race

  • 1 hour ago
Mercedes make LATE Hamilton change in official FIA announcement at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes make LATE Hamilton change in official FIA announcement at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare

  • 12 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton OUT in shock early exit as Red Bull star has decision overturned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 18 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying delayed after freak accident

  • 4 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Yas Marina Circuit

  • 47 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Major health update issued for Hamilton replacement as Mercedes star ruled OUT of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes make LATE Hamilton change in official FIA announcement at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x