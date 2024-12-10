F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals major Mercedes SHOCK as Ferrari make 2025 announcement

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed his shock regarding a recent Mercedes development.

Ferrari announce NEW partnership ahead of Hamilton arrival

Ferrari have confirmed a new signing for the 2025 season.

Mercedes star Antonelli replaced as team release official statement

Kimi Antonelli's replacement has been revealed with an official team statement confirming some fresh 2025 driver news.

MAJOR Red Bull update emerges on 2025 driver lineup

A significant development has emerged as Red Bull rumours over their 2025 driver lineup intensify.

Verstappen FIA punishment announced after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's 'community service' punishment for swearing has been revealed by the FIA.

