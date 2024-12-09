MAJOR Red Bull update emerges on 2025 driver lineup
MAJOR Red Bull update emerges on 2025 driver lineup
A major Red Bull update has emerged with regard to their driver lineup for the 2025 Formula 1 season.
The Milton Keynes-based outfit are yet to confirm whether they will drop Sergio Perez, with reports suggesting he is facing the axe ahead of 2025.
The Mexican has come under fire for his performances in 2024, and Perez has failed to step on the podium since the Chinese Grand Prix back in April.
Moreover, his consistent Q1 exits and low point-scoring finishes prompted Red Bull to slip down to third in the constructors’ championship, despite Max Verstappen winning the drivers' title.
Who could replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull?
If Perez is dropped from the Red Bull team, Liam Lawson has been named as the driver most likely to replace him.
The Kiwi replaced Daniel Ricciardo after the Singapore GP, and whilst Lawson has not eclipsed his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, he has delivered more consistently than the driver he replaced.
Williams star Franco Colapinto was also attached to the Red Bull drive, however has reportedly been removed from contention.
According to Motorsport.com, Colapinto’s 50G high impact crash during qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix ended all possibility of him signing with the team for 2025.
Furthermore, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko recently stated that Colapinto was "not very high on the list" in regards to Perez’s replacement, in a blow to the departing Williams driver.
The Argentine driver has faced several crashes, including in the wet at Interlagos, qualifying in Las Vegas, and being hit by Esteban Ocon's Alpine on the opening lap of the Qatar GP.
Before these incidents, Colapinto was well revered in the paddock for his instant success at Williams, but these recent incidents now reportedly make him too much of a gamble for Red Bull in 2025.
Change your timezone:
