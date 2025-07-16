Red Bull F1 star Yuki Tsunoda has asked fans for help on social media, after a rather unfortunate incident.

Tsunoda took to his Instagram page to ask followers if they could help him try and locate his phone, after the Japanese star admitted to dropping it in Lake Como.

In a story on the social media platform, the 25-year-old said: "On a completely unrelated topic, if anyone finds a phone while swimming in Lake Como lemme know."

Red Bull then issued a call to action on their X page, saying: "If you're in the Lake Como area, please help Yuki find his phone."

Tsunoda is currently enjoying some time away from the cut and thrust of F1, as the sport takes a mini break before arriving in Belgium at the end of this month.

Yuki Tsunoda called for help on his Instagram story

Tsunoda's troubles

While Tsunoda's hilarious mishap may have further increased his lovability among his fanbase, particularly on social media, the Japanese racer is still trying to impress his Red Bull team.

Having been snubbed for a promotion from Red Bull's junior team at the start of 2025 despite having raced four full seasons with the Faenza outfit, Tsunoda was finally promoted into the seat alongside Max Verstappen after a demotion for Liam Lawson at the start of the year.

However, since then Tsunoda's performances have not been good, only picking up seven points from his first 10 grands prix weekends with the main Red Bull team.

It means that Verstappen has scored 165 of the team's 172 points so far this season, indicating the reliance the team have on their four-time world champion.

Tsunoda now has his old Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies at the helm at Red Bull, after he replaced the sacked Christian Horner.

