Christian Horner's HEARTBREAKING response to which F1 team he'll join after Red Bull

Axed Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently gave a heartbreaking answer to a question about where he could work after 20 years at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

The Brit had been in charge at the team since their inception in the sport back in 2005, but last week he was axed from the role after a period of poor results for Red Bull.

Having dominated the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the team experienced a drop off in 2024, before being sat down in fourth in the constructors' championship after 12 races in 2025.

Star driver Max Verstappen has only been able to secure two race victories throughout the year so far, and his chances of claiming a record-equalling fifth consecutive world championship are all but over.

Horner has been replaced by former Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies, but the 51-year-old has been linked with a number of moves elsewhere now that his time with Red Bull is over.

However, speaking on a podcast back in May, Horner said that he wouldn't want to join any other team, saying: "I couldn't begin to imagine working for another team other than Red Bull," he told the Inside Track podcast.

"I've been here from the start, I have no intention of being anywhere else, so yeah it's an impossible question."

Flavio Briatore and Christian Horner are good friends

Where will Christian Horner move to?

Horner has been linked with moves to both Ferrari and Alpine due to the two teams' relative struggles.

Fred Vasseur's position as Ferrari boss has been under some scrutiny of late, with the Scuderia out of both championship races despite having signed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to their ranks.

At Alpine, meanwhile, Flavio Briatore is currently taking on the day-to-day running of the team after team principal Oliver Oakes resigned from his position back in May. Briatore and Horner are known to be close friends, with Horner even naming one of his dogs Flavio.

Having won six constructors' titles and eight drivers' championships during his time with Red Bull, Horner's services will likely be in high demand, and he will have to make a decision whether he wants to become a rival of Red Bull's after all these years at their helm.

