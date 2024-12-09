close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen FIA punishment announced after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Verstappen FIA punishment announced after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Verstappen FIA punishment announced after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Verstappen FIA punishment announced after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The FIA announced the details of a Max Verstappen punishment after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen was penalised at the start of the grand prix for a collision with Oscar Piastri, after he attempted an overtake on the McLaren at the first corner.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen FUMES at stewards as FIA announce disqualification at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

READ MORE: Marko drops Perez contract BOMBSHELL at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Red Bull clipped Piastri’s car which caused the pair to spin, as they both tumbled down the order.

Verstappen was awarded a 10-second time penalty for causing the incident, and two penalty points were added to his Super Licence which brings his total up to eight.

Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen collided on the opening lap of the Abu Dhabi GP
Max Verstappen complained about his penalty following his pitstop in Abu Dhabi

Verstappen community service FIA punishment announced

Verstappen was not only dealt a penalty during the race in Abu Dhabi, but also received confirmation of his community service-style punishment which he originally acquired for swearing during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix in September.

The FIA announced that weekend that they would be clamping down on foul-language used by drivers, and when Verstappen described his RB20 as ‘f*****’ during the Thursday press conference, he was slammed with a punishment.

As a result of the action taken by the governing body, the Dutchman refused to speak in any further press conferences, and instead addressed the media separately, before ending his silent protest at the US GP.

READ MORE: 'Hamilton's Ferrari dream is OVER' - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Hot Takes

Max Verstappen hit back at the FIA following his punishment in Singapore

According to the FIA, the champion will undergo 'work of public interest', when he travels to the FIA Awards Ceremony next week in Kigali, Rwanda.

Verstappen will collect his fourth world championship trophy at the awards ceremony, and while in Kigali he will undertake work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development programme organised by Motorsport Rwanda.

The activity will involve an FIA Affordable Cross Car which was built locally in Rwanda by the RAC from blueprints provided by the FIA.

READ MORE: FIA announce MAJOR Verstappen penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren FIA Oscar Piastri
New champions crowned as Red Bull MISERY creates Verstappen history
Latest F1 News

New champions crowned as Red Bull MISERY creates Verstappen history

  • Today 12:58
Verstappen addresses RACE BAN after FIA punishment
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Verstappen addresses RACE BAN after FIA punishment

  • Today 10:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Mercedes star Antonelli replaced as team release official statement

  • 9 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton

F1 legend delivers X-rated verdict on Hamilton's Ferrari prospects

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

MAJOR Red Bull update emerges on 2025 driver lineup

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen FIA punishment announced after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton in SHOCK failure admission as FIA announce disqualification at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Today 15:48
McLaren

McLaren announce HISTORIC release as championship battle concludes

  • Today 14:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x