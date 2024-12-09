Verstappen FIA punishment announced after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The FIA announced the details of a Max Verstappen punishment after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Verstappen was penalised at the start of the grand prix for a collision with Oscar Piastri, after he attempted an overtake on the McLaren at the first corner.
The Red Bull clipped Piastri’s car which caused the pair to spin, as they both tumbled down the order.
Verstappen was awarded a 10-second time penalty for causing the incident, and two penalty points were added to his Super Licence which brings his total up to eight.
Verstappen community service FIA punishment announced
Verstappen was not only dealt a penalty during the race in Abu Dhabi, but also received confirmation of his community service-style punishment which he originally acquired for swearing during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix in September.
The FIA announced that weekend that they would be clamping down on foul-language used by drivers, and when Verstappen described his RB20 as ‘f*****’ during the Thursday press conference, he was slammed with a punishment.
As a result of the action taken by the governing body, the Dutchman refused to speak in any further press conferences, and instead addressed the media separately, before ending his silent protest at the US GP.
According to the FIA, the champion will undergo 'work of public interest', when he travels to the FIA Awards Ceremony next week in Kigali, Rwanda.
Verstappen will collect his fourth world championship trophy at the awards ceremony, and while in Kigali he will undertake work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development programme organised by Motorsport Rwanda.
The activity will involve an FIA Affordable Cross Car which was built locally in Rwanda by the RAC from blueprints provided by the FIA.
The FIA has announced the details of Max Verstappen’s “work of public interest” duty linked to the Stewards’ penalty for the use of unacceptable language during the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix drivers' press conference.— FIA (@fia) December 8, 2024
Verstappen will travel to the FIA Awards Ceremony which…
