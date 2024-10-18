Verstappen announces future BOMBSHELL amid FIA swearing row

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has issued a bombshell announcement about his plans to take on the future in his Formula 1 career.

The Dutchman has suffered poor form in recent months, and heads to the United States Grand Prix in search of his first victory since June.

Despite still having a 52-point lead in the championship standings over nearest rival Lando Norris, Verstappen has been seemingly getting hotter and hotter under the collar in recent races, taking aim at both his team in radio rants, and the FIA.

Verstappen swore in a press conference at the Singapore GP last month, causing the FIA to slam him with a community service-style punishment.

Max Verstappen has been embroiled in a swearing row with the FIA

Max Verstappen heads to Austin having not won for eight races

Will Verstappen talk in press conferences?

In response to being punished by the FIA for his press conference conduct, Verstappen gave one-word answers in the rest of the official press conferences during the Singapore weekend, instead holding impromptu media chats outside.

Heading into the US GP weekend, all eyes have been on whether Verstappen will continue his stance of not providing detailed answers to questions, or whether he and the FIA had sat down and settled their differences.

During the media day at Austin, Verstappen revealed: "I haven't heard anything, so for me it doesn't really change anything.

"I'm always open for a chat [with Ben Sulayem] but from my side at the moment, it's not that I am the one that has to reach out with this stuff. I just live my life. I just continue, nothing changes."

Verstappen also gave an update on whether he will cooperate more during press conferences in the future: "With the situation. I also prefer of course to talk less, so it's fine anyway for me," he quipped.

