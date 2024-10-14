F1 2024 US Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from COTA

The eyes of the world will be on Austin, Texas for the 2024 United States Grand Prix as Formula 1 returns alongside the sprint.

F1 heads to COTA for round 19 of the 2024 season, with Lando Norris left with only six remaining races to catch Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

The McLaren star displayed a dominant performance last time out in Singapore, and closed down the gap in the drivers' standings to 52 points.

Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri also stepped onto the podium in Singapore, and extended McLaren's lead at the top of the constructors' standings by 41 points.

The US GP will see Liam Lawson return to Visa Cash App RB, after being announced as Daniel Ricciardo's replacement for the remainder of the season.

But how will the weather play out for this weekend's F1 action?

F1 returns to COTA for the US Grand Prix

US Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, October 18: FP1 & Sprint Qualifying

Sunny intervals are expected for the first practice session in Austin, which starts at 12:30pm (CDT).

There is a 10 per cent chance of rain, with temperatures hitting 25 degrees Celsius as the session progresses.

Temperatures will rise to 28 degrees Celsius for sprint qualifying, and wind gusts will increase to speeds of 26mph.

Saturday, October 19: Sprint Race & Qualifying

There will continue to be sunny intervals and dry conditions heading into Saturday's sprint, with the temperature remaining at 25 degrees Celsius for lights out at 1pm.

The wind will decrease on Saturday to 22mph, as the temperature heats up to 28 for the all important qualifying session.

Sunday, October 20: Race

Sunday's race will kick off a 2pm local time (CDT), with no rain predicted, and sunshine expected throughout the course of the grand prix.

The temperature will increase to 29 degrees Celsius by the end of the race, with visibility expected to be very good all day.

