F1 2024 US Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from COTA
F1 2024 US Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from COTA
The eyes of the world will be on Austin, Texas for the 2024 United States Grand Prix as Formula 1 returns alongside the sprint.
F1 heads to COTA for round 19 of the 2024 season, with Lando Norris left with only six remaining races to catch Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA considering MAJOR change as Perez rival takes Red Bull drive
READ MORE: Ricciardo set for popular RETURN with unique offer
The McLaren star displayed a dominant performance last time out in Singapore, and closed down the gap in the drivers' standings to 52 points.
Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri also stepped onto the podium in Singapore, and extended McLaren's lead at the top of the constructors' standings by 41 points.
The US GP will see Liam Lawson return to Visa Cash App RB, after being announced as Daniel Ricciardo's replacement for the remainder of the season.
But how will the weather play out for this weekend's F1 action?
US Grand Prix weather forecast
Friday, October 18: FP1 & Sprint Qualifying
Sunny intervals are expected for the first practice session in Austin, which starts at 12:30pm (CDT).
There is a 10 per cent chance of rain, with temperatures hitting 25 degrees Celsius as the session progresses.
Temperatures will rise to 28 degrees Celsius for sprint qualifying, and wind gusts will increase to speeds of 26mph.
Saturday, October 19: Sprint Race & Qualifying
There will continue to be sunny intervals and dry conditions heading into Saturday's sprint, with the temperature remaining at 25 degrees Celsius for lights out at 1pm.
The wind will decrease on Saturday to 22mph, as the temperature heats up to 28 for the all important qualifying session.
Sunday, October 20: Race
Sunday's race will kick off a 2pm local time (CDT), with no rain predicted, and sunshine expected throughout the course of the grand prix.
The temperature will increase to 29 degrees Celsius by the end of the race, with visibility expected to be very good all day.
READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull chief delivers CRUCIAL update on Russell signing
- 12 minutes ago
F1 News Today: FIA considering MAJOR change as Perez rival secures Red Bull drive
- 2 hours ago
F1 2024 US Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from COTA
- 3 hours ago
F1 star reveals SURPRISE career change
- Today 14:02
Drive to Survive legend gives surprise verdict on Verstappen SWEARING row
- Today 12:57
Departed F1 boss slams actions of 'CHEAP' team owner
- Today 11:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec