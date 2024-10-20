F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton STUNNED as Mercedes smash decides US GP pole battle

A last-minute crash from George Russell appears to have cost Max Verstappen a huge pole position for the United States Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, who took pole for the sprint race and led it from lights to flag, was flying on his second lap in the pole position shootout when the Mercedes driver hit the barriers at Turn 19 to effectively end the session, with title rival Lando Norris on pole ahead of him after the first runs.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict issued

F1 RESULTS: Late Norris drama produces fresh title TWIST

Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in the first part of qualifying for the United States Grand Prix, a race he has won six times in the past.

The seven-time world champion won once in Indianapolis and five times at the Circuit of the Americas, but was stunned in Q1 on Saturday evening after a mistake at Turn 12 cost him time.

Liam Lawson put in an impressive run in Q1 to go third on the timesheets, with his future in the sport in the balance, before declining to set a time in Q2 thanks to his 60-place grid penalty for engine unit changes.

READ MORE: FIA confirm controversial McLaren penalty after high drama in Austin

Lewis Hamilton was eliminated early in qualifying

Here are the times from qualifying in Austin:

F1 Qualifying Results: US Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

6. George Russell [Mercedes]

7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

15. Liam Lawson [VCARB]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Alex Albon [Williams]

17. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

18. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]

19. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: FIA statement confirms MAJOR US GP changes

Related