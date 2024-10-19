F1 News Today: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict delivered
F1 News Today: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict delivered
The FIA has released a statement confirming that a Formula 1 team broke curfew at the United States Grand Prix this weekend.
F1 legend Brundle delivers Red Bull ‘CHEATING’ verdict over FIA investigation
Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has delivered his verdict over the latest controversy to take place between the FIA and Red Bull.
Red Bull SLAM FIA in inconsistency plea
Red Bull has strongly criticised the FIA over inconsistencies in its regulation enforcement, calling for clearer interpretations and more accurate measurement methods.
Why is Daniel Ricciardo not racing in the US Grand Prix?
When Formula 1 heads to Austin this weekend for the United States Grand Prix following a month-long hiatus, there will be a notable absence in the shape of Daniel Ricciardo.
Perez REPLACEMENT target revealed as Red Bull set new plans
VCARB driver Liam Lawson has revealed the target set by Red Bull as he fights for a potential promotion to the team in 2025.
