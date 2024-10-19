F1 News Today: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict delivered

The FIA has released a statement confirming that a Formula 1 team broke curfew at the United States Grand Prix this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend Brundle delivers Red Bull ‘CHEATING’ verdict over FIA investigation

Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has delivered his verdict over the latest controversy to take place between the FIA and Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull SLAM FIA in inconsistency plea

Red Bull has strongly criticised the FIA over inconsistencies in its regulation enforcement, calling for clearer interpretations and more accurate measurement methods.

➡️ READ MORE

Why is Daniel Ricciardo not racing in the US Grand Prix?

When Formula 1 heads to Austin this weekend for the United States Grand Prix following a month-long hiatus, there will be a notable absence in the shape of Daniel Ricciardo.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez REPLACEMENT target revealed as Red Bull set new plans

VCARB driver Liam Lawson has revealed the target set by Red Bull as he fights for a potential promotion to the team in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Related