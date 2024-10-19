close global

F1 News Today: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict delivered

The FIA has released a statement confirming that a Formula 1 team broke curfew at the United States Grand Prix this weekend.

F1 legend Brundle delivers Red Bull ‘CHEATING’ verdict over FIA investigation

Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has delivered his verdict over the latest controversy to take place between the FIA and Red Bull.

Red Bull SLAM FIA in inconsistency plea

Red Bull has strongly criticised the FIA over inconsistencies in its regulation enforcement, calling for clearer interpretations and more accurate measurement methods.

Why is Daniel Ricciardo not racing in the US Grand Prix?

When Formula 1 heads to Austin this weekend for the United States Grand Prix following a month-long hiatus, there will be a notable absence in the shape of Daniel Ricciardo.

Perez REPLACEMENT target revealed as Red Bull set new plans

VCARB driver Liam Lawson has revealed the target set by Red Bull as he fights for a potential promotion to the team in 2025.

F1 News Today: Red Bull SLAM FIA inconsistencies as MAJOR title battle points changes announced
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull SLAM FIA inconsistencies as MAJOR title battle points changes announced

  • Yesterday 15:18
F1 News Today: Red Bull star facing contract U-TURN as Verstappen and Piquet celebrate WEDDING
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull star facing contract U-TURN as Verstappen and Piquet celebrate WEDDING

  • October 17, 2024 22:35

United States GP Sprint

F1 Sprint Race Today: US Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 10 minutes ago
US Grand Prix

FIA slam F1 star with shocking 60-PLACE penalty at US Grand Prix

  • 42 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict delivered

  • 1 hour ago
US Grand Prix

F1 2024 US Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton and Russell out of control at US GP as FIA summon driver pair - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Today 00:58
  • 1
US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes PIPPED to pole as title race takes dramatic swing

  • Today 00:20
