FIA confirm official curfew BREACH for F1 team at US Grand Prix

The FIA has released a statement confirming that a Formula 1 team broke curfew at the United States Grand Prix this weekend.

F1 returned after a month-long hiatus, with the race at the iconic Circuit of the Americas commencing the first of just six grands prix remaining until the 2024 champion is decided.

A title battle is on the cards in both championships now that McLaren have overtaken Red Bull in the constructors' standings, with both teams in with a fighting chance in the drivers' championship as well.

Max Verstappen currently leads the 2024 table, but his closest challenger Lando Norris appears determined to not go down without a fight, claiming his third career victory last time out at the Singapore GP, beating the Dutchman to the top spot on the podium.

The US GP weekend saw Red Bull start on the back foot after the reigning champions were forced to make an immediate change with their machinery after the FIA confirmed a device they were using was not permitted according to their regulations.

F1's governing body has now struck again, declaring another team on the grid to have broken curfew ahead of the weekend in Austin.

F1 returned to COTA this weekend for the US GP

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are embroiled in a fight for the 2024 drivers' championship

Williams break curfew at US Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed that Williams broke curfew at COTA on Wednesday night during a period where they were not permitted to be within the confines of the circuit.

An official report stated: "[On] Wednesday night team personnel of the Williams Racing team, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the 13 hour period which commenced at 18:30 on 16 October, 42 hours before the scheduled start time of P1 and ends 29 hours before the scheduled start time of P1 at 07:30 on 17 October."

This weekend marked the 100th grand prix for Williams driver Alex Albon

These periods where teams are not allowed to work on the car are regulated by the sport's governing body to ensure appropriate rest for personnel.

The statement continued to declare however that given this was within the team's allocated amount of four individual exceptions permitted for F1 teams, no action would be taken against Williams.

James Vowles' outfit has breached curfew before this season, but were also within their permitted amount.

