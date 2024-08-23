FIA confirm official curfew BREACH for F1 team at Dutch Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed that a team broke curfew ahead of the first track running at the Dutch Grand Prix.

F1's governing body announced the news as teams return from the sport's summer break, during which a 14 day shutdown must be observed as per the sporting regulations.

The August break came after Lewis Hamilton's victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, awarded to him following George Russell's post-race disqualification from P1.

Though the summer shutdown gives personnel a well-earned mid-season break, one team needed more time to complete work as they broke curfew in the Netherlands.

Williams break curfew at the Dutch Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed that Williams broke curfew at Zandvoort during the overnight period between Thursday and Friday.

The Technical Delegate's report states that 'Last night team personnel of the Williams Racing team, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the fourteen (14) hour period which commenced at 18:30 on 22 August, eighteen (18) hours before the scheduled start time of P1 and ends four (4) hours before the scheduled start time of P1 at 08:30 on 23 August.'

These periods where teams are not allowed to work on the car ensure sufficient rest for personnel.

However, the regulations permit each team to break this curfew twice per season. This breach is Williams' first of 2024, so there is no further action.

The FIA appear to have granted Williams an extra allowance, though, as technical delegate Jo Bauer's report report continued: 'This was the first of the three (3) individual exceptions permitted for the Williams Racing team during the 2024 Formula One Championship season and therefore no action should be taken.'

As per Article 23.8 of the 2024 Sporting Regulations, each team is permitted two exceptions. Last season, three breaches were allowed.

When Red Bull breached curfew in Belgium earlier this season, the FIA noted that they had committed the first of their two permitted breaches.

