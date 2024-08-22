F1 team face IMMEDIATE name change for Dutch GP

A Formula 1 team could be forced to change their name for the Dutch Grand Prix after an issue with the national authority has arisen.

F1 teams are constant shapeshifters, with their appearance, names and sponsors taking multiple forms over their years of active competition.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DENIED Ferrari pairing as team announce replacement

READ MORE: Verstappen Mercedes decision made as Hamilton replacement lined up

Aston Martin rebranded from Racing Point in 2021 after owner Lawrence Stroll invested into the British marque, switching from a pink livery to the classic racing green.

However, before they were known as Racing Point, the team were called Force India until 2018 when their parent company was forced into administration.

Aston Martin have changed their team name in the past

READ MORE: Vettel decline to blame for Red Bull snub as Ricciardo OUT in the cold

Stake F1 team face name change issue

Now according to a report from Kansspelautoriteit, Sauber could be given no choice but to change their name at the Dutch GP.

The report stated: "The Dutch Gaming Authority (Ksa) has ordered the organisation of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, the Dutch Grand Prix, and the Sauber racing team not to advertise for illegal gambling provider Stake during the races in Zandvoort."

Whilst Sauber have competed as the Stake F1 team this season, the company does not possess a licence from the Ksa, which prohibits them from offering gambling services in the Netherlands.

READ MORE: F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort

Sauber faced with name change ahead of Dutch GP

Dutch players will not be able to reach the website as Stake have applied a geoblock to prevent them from using the site.

However, despite the F1 sponsor taking these measures, Ksa has still tracked participation from Dutch players, with the board urgently requesting Sauber and the Dutch GP organisers that they change the team name.

Ksa believes that with the reach that F1 and the Dutch Grand Prix has as a national event, it is undesirable for the brand to advertise, especially as it will attract attention among vulnerable groups- minors and young adults.

GPFans have contacted Sauber for comment on the issue.

READ MORE: Ferrari star DESPAIRS after being 'locked-out' of Aston Martin switch

Related