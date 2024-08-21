F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort

F1 returns to action this weekend, with the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort kicking off the second half of the 2024 season.

Last time out at Spa, George Russell's victory was snatched away after being disqualified for a weight infringement, handing team-mate Lewis Hamilton his second win of the year and his105th overall.

Now as the series hits Circuit Zandvoort for round 15, Max Verstappen will be looking to break his four-race winless streak and further extend his championship lead, which he currently holds by 78 points over his closest rival Lando Norris.

The Red Bull driver will have home advantage but the weather could be a significant factor in his quest for his eighth victory of the season.

Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, August 23: FP1 and FP2

Friday looks set to be a wet one, with strong winds and rain forecast. The likelihood of showers is currently at 62 per cent for the morning practice session at 12:30pm local time, dropping to 24 per cent during FP2 at 4pm.

Temperatures are expected to reach a pleasant 21 degrees Celsius, with high humidity levels of around 76 per cent throughout the day.

The main concern for the drivers though could come through the wind, with gusts of up to 44mph predicted from the west south-west.

Saturday, August 24: FP3 and Qualifying

The unpredictable weather pattern continues into Saturday, with a 69 per cent chance of rain for the final practice run at 11:30am. Conditions are expected to remain the same for qualifying, with around 66 per cent threat of precipitation hanging over the 3pm start time.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler, reaching a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius, and humidity levels will remain high at 78 per cent.

Sunday, August 25: Race

Although there could be a brief shower earlier in the morning, the race itself is currently expected to be dry with a sunny outlook and a 0 per cent chance of rain around the 3pm start time.

The day's peak temperature will be 19 degrees, falling to 13 degrees at night. Humidity is predicted to be around 66 per cent with a moderate breeze coming from the west.

However, it's important to note that these forecasts are subject to change. We will be updating you daily with the latest forecast, so be sure to check back in as the week progresses.

