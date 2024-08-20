Verstappen's long-term dream ROCKED in major team-mate snub

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen's future plans may have been scuppered, following comments from a close ally.

Verstappen has dominated F1 since 2021, and has already cemented himself as an all-time great having broke multiple records across an extended period of dominance.

His current team-mate Sergio Perez is often left trailing in his wake, and has not beaten Verstappen in a race they have both finished since April 2023.

Verstappen's long-term future with Red Bull has been called into question recently, with turmoil surrounding the world champions starting to affect on-track results.

Verstappen's Le Mans dream

While Verstappen is currently contracted to the team until 2028, there are understood to be exit clauses within his deal that would allow him to get out of that mammoth contract.

George Russell recently suggested that Verstappen may take a sabbatical during the 2026 season, and return to the sport once it's clear who has mastered the regulation changes.

Verstappen has a number of other hobbies, including sim racing, and a desire to race in other motorsport categories.

The Dutchman revealed back in 2019 that he would love to race in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race, and has also stated his desire to race the event alongside his father Jos Verstappen.

Verstappen senior is still racing in various rally series' at the age of 52, and has an F1 past himself, featuring in the sport between 1994-2003.

However, in a blow to his son's ambitions, the 52-year-old has suggested that he wouldn't want to take part in the Le Mans race again having competed in the 2008 and 2009 events, revealing he much prefers rallying.

"No, I enjoy rallying," he told Verstappen.com. "Let the young guys race at Le Mans; I find rallying much more exciting."