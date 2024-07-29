F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

What looked to be a perfect day for Mercedes has been turned on its head by a shocking post-race development.

George Russell stormed to a third career victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton completing a one-two finish, marking the Silver Arrows' first one-two since Sao Paulo in 2022.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes dealt shock Spa DISQUALIFICATION as FIA confirm curfew breach

READ MORE: FIA confirm Russell DISQUALIFICATION handing major rival stunning win

However, shocking news awaited the young Briton when it was revealed that his W15 car was 1.5kg under 798kg minimum weight during post-race checks.

This meant a disqualification for Russell, who had delivered a stunning performance after employing a daring one-stop strategy in a race characterised by punishing tyre degradation.

Now Hamilton has been promoted to a second win of the season and a record-extending 105th career victory, while Oscar Piastri inherited second place and Charles Leclerc, who started from first place, claimed the final podium spot.

The Monegasque's finishing position extended a troubling trend for the pole-sitters, with this being the seventh straight race this year where the pole-sitter has failed to convert their advantage into a victory.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen, who fought his way to fifth from 11th on the grid due to his 10-place grid penalty, now finds himself promoted to fourth ahead of Lando Norris.

2024 Belgian Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: 1:19:57.566s

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +0.647s

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +8.023s

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +8.700s

5. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +9.324s

6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +19.269s

7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +42.669s

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +49.437s

9. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +52.026s

10. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +54.400s

11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +62.485s

12. Alex Albon [Williams]: +63.125s

13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +63.839s

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +66.105s

15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: +70.112s

16. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: +76.211s

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: +85.531s

18. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +88.307s



NC. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] DNF

DQ: George Russell [Mercedes]



Fastest Lap: Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 1:44.701sec on lap 44

READ MORE: F1 Penalties Explained: What are they and how do drivers get banned?

Related