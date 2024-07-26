Why is Max Verstappen getting a grid penalty at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix?
Why is Max Verstappen getting a grid penalty at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix?
Max Verstappen's championship lead faces another challenge as he receives a grid penalty in this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.
Despite holding the lead in the 2024 F1 world championship, the Dutchman has been unable to convert his pace into victories in the past three races after facing stiff competition from McLaren and Mercedes.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner blindsided by Verstappen as F1 champion tipped to replace Hamilton
READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 points change decision ahead of 'extraordinary' meeting
George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and McLaren's young gun Oscar Piastri have all taken turns standing on the top step of the podium in Austria, Silverstone, and Hungary respectively.
Now as the championship heads to Spa-Francorchamps for the 14th round of the season just before the summer break, the three-time world champion faces yet another challenge – this time a 10-place grid penalty.
Why is Verstappen taking a grid penalty at the 2024 Belgian GP?
Verstappen's penalty stems from exceeding the allocated number of engines for the season.
After losing a power unit in practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, Red Bull were forced to introduce his fourth Honda unit in Spain - the maximum allowed - and has been on the verge of a grid penalty since.
Now the team opted to take a new engine at Spa after failing to score a win in the last three rounds, prompting a penalty for the Dutchman for the third straight year.
However, Spa-Francorchamps, with its long straights and overtaking opportunities, is a popular choice for the energy drink giants to take such penalties.
Verstappen has a history of overcoming such setbacks at the 7.004km track, winning from 14th on the grid in 2022 and from sixth last season.
But with McLaren and Mercedes closing the performance gap on the Milton Keynes squad in recent rounds, a repeat performance might be a tougher ask this time around.
Verstappen is also running on his final allotment of other components like the turbocharger and control electronics, suggesting a possibility of another grid penalty in the next 10 rounds.
READ MORE: F1 Penalties Explained: What are they and how do drivers get banned?
Power unit allocation in 2024
|Component
|Number allowed
|Internal combustion engine (ICE)
|4
|Motor generator unit-heat (MGU-H)
|4
|Motor generator unit-kinetic (MGU-K)
|4
|Turbocharger (TC)
|4
|Energy store (ES)
|2
|Control electronics (CE)
|2
|Exhaust (EX)
|8
According to F1's regulations, if a driver uses more power unit elements than allowed, they will receive a grid place penalty at the first race where the additional element is used.
When a driver exceeds the allocation of any of the power unit elements for the first time, they will receive a 10-place grid penalty, with the second time (and so on) resulting in a five-place grid drop.
All penalties incurred at the same event add up. If a driver's grid penalty exceeds 15 places, they will have to start the race from the back of the grid.
READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Verstappen BEATEN by rivals as FIA penalty looms
- 1 hour ago
F1 team boss EXIT confirmed at Belgian Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Perez discusses 'LAST Red Bull race' amid Marko claims
- 46 minutes ago
- 1
Why is Max Verstappen getting a grid penalty at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix?
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: F1 team boss EXIT announced in Belgium as Marko delivers 'STUPID' verdict on Red Bull star
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen hit with PENALTY in Belgium as Red Bull suffer double blow
- Today 14:06
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep