F1 2024 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The FIA have officially confirmed the starting grid for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Saturday's qualifying saw Charles Leclerc produce a lap time of 1:53.754s in wet conditions to secure second on the grid behind Max Verstappen, only for the Dutchman's 10-place grid penalty to elevate Leclerc to the top spot.

Verstappen, who has shown good pace in practice, will now start from 11th on the grid after a power unit change.

Sergio Perez managed to secure second in the other Red Bull with only 0.011s behind the pole-sitter, while Lewis Hamilton, who grabbed his first win in 945 days at Silverstone, rounded out the top three.

Race winners Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri continued their strong showing this season, having secured fourth and fifth positions respectively.

George Russell will start sixth for Mercedes, with Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, and Alexander Albon rounding out the top ten.

Further down the order, Yuki Tsunoda of RB has been hit with a massive 60-place grid penalty for using additional power unit elements and will start the race from the back of the grid.

The FIA also issued a three-place grid drop to Stake F1's Zhou Guanyu for impeding Verstappen during the first qualifying run.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: 1'53.754sec

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +0.011sec

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +0.081sec

4. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +0.227sec

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +0.273sec

6. George Russell [Mercedes]: +0.430sec

7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +0.723sec

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +1.011sec

9. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +1.056sec

10. Alex Albon [Williams]: +0.719sec

11. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +0.881sec

13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +0.928sec

14. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]: +1.010sec

15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +1.962sec

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +2.554sec

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +2.746sec

18. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: +3.476sec

19. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]: +4.021sec

20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: +2.839sec



When is the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix?

Lights out at Spa-Francorchamps are set for 3pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, July 28. This translates to 2pm BST, 9am EDT, 8am CDT and 6am PDT, as well as 11pm in Australia (AEST).

