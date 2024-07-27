F1 Results Today: Dramatic session red flagged twice as rain chaos hits Spa
F1 Results Today: Dramatic session red flagged twice as rain chaos hits Spa
A soaking wet Spa-Francorchamps hosted a truncated FP3 on Saturday afternoon, with two red flags being brandished.
The first flew just over ten minutes into the session when Lance Stroll lost control of his car coming out of Radillon, aquaplaning off over the large run-off area and into the wall, destroying his front left suspension.
F1 HEADLINES: Wolff provides Hamilton replacement hints as FIA slam star with astonishing penalty
READ MORE: F1 driver in high-speed Spa crash as session red flagged
The large run-off helped mitigate what could have been a terrifying accident, but the impact was still severe enough that Stroll had to visit the medical centre for check-ups as his car was dragged back to the pits.
The session went live when his car was cleared, but the heavy rain meant that no further cars came out to run – and the session was red flagged once again due to the sheer amount of standing water on the track, as the medical car tiptoed around in an attempt to clear some of the puddles.
READ MORE: Belgian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
F1 FP3 Results: Belgian Grand Prix 2024
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 2:01.565sec
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.433s
3. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.610s
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.807s
5. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +3.685s
6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +4.468s
7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +4.472s
8. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +4.927s
9. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +5.186s
10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +5.538s
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +5.878s
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +6.475s
13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +6.506s
14. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +6.845s
15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +7.879s
16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +9.544s
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +9.655s
18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - No time
19. George Russell [Mercedes] - No time
20. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - No time
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.
READ MORE: Ocon F1 team switch CONFIRMED as veteran driver ditched
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Dramatic session red flagged twice as rain chaos hits Spa
- 1 hour ago
F1 driver in high-speed Spa crash as session red flagged
- 2 hours ago
- 1
FIA confirm Red Bull curfew BREACH at Belgian Grand Prix
- 32 minutes ago
F1 Practice Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton achieves ‘UNIQUE’ F1 accolade
- 3 hours ago
Sainz in race to secure F1 future as walls start to close in
- Today 10:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep