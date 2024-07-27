close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA slam F1 star with astonishing 60-PLACE penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

FIA slam F1 star with astonishing 60-PLACE penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

FIA slam F1 star with astonishing 60-PLACE penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

FIA slam F1 star with astonishing 60-PLACE penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

An F1 star has been slammed with an astonishing 60-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Penalties at Spa are a frequent occurrence, with the circuit providing plenty of opportunities to overtake if a driver receives a grid drop.

F1 HEADLINES: Wolff provides Hamilton replacement hints as team boss confirms exit

READ MORE: Verstappen hit with PENALTY in Belgium as Red Bull suffer double blow

At the 2022 Belgian GP Max Verstappen climbed from 14th on the grid to take a race victory, in a spectacular display.

The Dutchman has opted to use a fifth internal combustion engine this weekend, which exceeds his allotted allowance over one season, and will take a 10-place grid drop on Sunday.

Max Verstappen will receive a 10-place grid penalty
Spa is renowned for its overtaking opportunities

Yuki Tsunoda to start at the back of the grid at Spa

Verstappen is not the only driver who will take grid penalty for the grand prix, with RB’s Yuki Tsunoda receiving an astonishing 60-place grid drop.

The Japanese driver is on his fifth Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Turbo Charger (TC) Motor Generator Unit - Heat (MGU-H) and Motor Generator Unit - Kinetic (MGU-K), exceeding his allowance.

Furthermore he will use his third Energy Store and Control Electronics, opting for a full change to his power unit.

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals plan for F1 future amid Red Bull struggles

Yuki Tsunoda will receive a 60-place grid penalty

The use of each additional element incurs a 10-place grid penalty, culminating in a 60-place drop in total.

However, the Sporting Regulations detail that if a driver accrues ‘more than 15 cumulative grid position penalties [they] must start from the back of the grid.’

Whilst Tsunoda will start the grand prix at the back, Verstappen can start no higher than 11th depending on where qualifies on Saturday.

READ MORE: Rumoured RB shakeup could DESTROY Ricciardo career comeback

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 Toto Wolff Belgian Grand Prix Spa
FIA confirm F1 points change decision ahead of 'extraordinary' meeting
Latest F1 News

FIA confirm F1 points change decision ahead of 'extraordinary' meeting

  • July 23, 2024 19:05
FIA to trial UNUSUAL new F1 feature
Latest F1 News

FIA to trial UNUSUAL new F1 feature

  • July 22, 2024 16:57

Latest News

F1 Social

Hamilton achieves ‘UNIQUE’ F1 accolade

  • 14 minutes ago
F1 Opinion

Sainz in race to secure F1 future as walls start to close in

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Wolff provides Hamilton replacement hints as FIA slam star with astonishing penalty

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Horner addresses Verstappen ‘problem’ after Red Bull drama

  • 2 hours ago
Belgian Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix FREE

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA slam F1 star with astonishing 60-PLACE penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Drivers 2024

Full drivers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x