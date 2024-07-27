FIA slam F1 star with astonishing 60-PLACE penalty at Belgian Grand Prix
An F1 star has been slammed with an astonishing 60-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Penalties at Spa are a frequent occurrence, with the circuit providing plenty of opportunities to overtake if a driver receives a grid drop.
At the 2022 Belgian GP Max Verstappen climbed from 14th on the grid to take a race victory, in a spectacular display.
The Dutchman has opted to use a fifth internal combustion engine this weekend, which exceeds his allotted allowance over one season, and will take a 10-place grid drop on Sunday.
Yuki Tsunoda to start at the back of the grid at Spa
Verstappen is not the only driver who will take grid penalty for the grand prix, with RB’s Yuki Tsunoda receiving an astonishing 60-place grid drop.
The Japanese driver is on his fifth Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Turbo Charger (TC) Motor Generator Unit - Heat (MGU-H) and Motor Generator Unit - Kinetic (MGU-K), exceeding his allowance.
Furthermore he will use his third Energy Store and Control Electronics, opting for a full change to his power unit.
The use of each additional element incurs a 10-place grid penalty, culminating in a 60-place drop in total.
However, the Sporting Regulations detail that if a driver accrues ‘more than 15 cumulative grid position penalties [they] must start from the back of the grid.’
Whilst Tsunoda will start the grand prix at the back, Verstappen can start no higher than 11th depending on where qualifies on Saturday.
