FIA POSTPONES race as Spa weekend severely disrupted
The FIA have postponed a race at Spa as wet weather continues to disrupt the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.
Throughout its history the historic venue has been blighted by extreme weather, with the 2021 Formula 1 grand prix called off after just two laps of racing.
Saturday at the Belgian GP has already been disrupted by the weather, with the F1 drivers unable to complete any dry runs in FP3.
Most of the final session was red flagged, after Lance Stroll endured a terrifying crash in his Aston Martin, and the track was deemed too dangerous.
F2 sprint race postponed at Spa
As the rain continued, the start to the Formula 2 sprint race was gradually pushed back, until after 50 minutes of delays it was announced the race had been postponed.
The race was scheduled to start at 14:15 local time, but as rain continued to hit the track Bernd Maylander completed a lap in the safety car and deemed the track unsafe.
ART driver Zak O’Sullivan was set to start on pole as part of the reverse grid start for F2 sprint races, but it was Paul Aron who set the fastest time in qualifying and will start tomorrow’s feature race on pole.
The sprint race has been rescheduled for 18:15 local time, providing conditions do not worsen at Spa.
