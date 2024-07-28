F1 Results Today: SHOCK team claims Spa 1-2 as Red Bull THRASHED in dramatic battle

close global

George Russell took a brilliant win at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, driving a surprise one-stop strategy to a shock victory.

Lewis Hamilton looked set up for the top of the podium, getting past Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc early and proceeding to drive away from his rivals, building a solid lead and then closing up fast on his team-mate on much newer tyres.

A brilliant comeback from Oscar Piastri, despite a scary pit-lane incident, forced a dramatic last couple of laps, the Australian hunting down the Mercedes pair – with no team orders in place to determine the race win.

Much of the race was decided in the pit stops, with on-track gaps between the top six relatively small – and Russell's surprise one-stop strategy throwing a massive spanner in the works for the rest of the two-stopping frontrunners.

Max Verstappen started well from his penalty-induced 11th place start, immediately leaping onto Lando Norris' tail and overtaking him using the undercut during the first round of pitstops.

The championship-leading pair battled for the rest of the race, but were left squabbling over fifth place – followed home by Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez, who tumbled down the field from his front-row grid position.

Oscar Piastri (centre) took victory for McLaren

2024 Belgian Grand Prix - Final classification

1. George Russell [Mercedes]
2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
6. Lando Norris [McLaren]
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
11. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]:
12. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
13. Alex Albon [Williams]
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]:
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]:
17. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
18. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
NC. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] DNF

Fastest Lap: Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Christian Horner Lando Norris
F1 Standings

