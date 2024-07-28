Hamilton makes SENSATIONAL start after Red Bull battle
Lewis Hamilton made an excellent start as he battled Sergio Perez during lap one of the Belgian Grand Prix.
The champion eventually clinched second place, but this tussle played into Charles Leclerc's hands who extended his lead at the front.
Oscar Piastri edged in front of his team-mate to claim P4, with Lando Norris enduring another difficult start, slipping behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz into P7.
What about Max Verstappen?
Max Verstappen started in P11 due to his grid penalty, but looked imperious as he managed to climb up to P9 on lap one.
Norris became vulnerable to the champion as they headed into lap two, with Verstappen determined to storm to the front.
George Russell crossed the line behind in Piastri in fifth, followed closely by Sainz in sixth on the hard tyres.
