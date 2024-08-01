F1 legend insists 'winning mentality' nearly thwarted Hamilton victory
Formula 1 legend David Coulthard has delivered his verdict on Lewis Hamilton's controversial victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion was beaten in Spa by team-mate George Russell, with the Mercedes pair finishing ahead of Oscar Piastri, who rounded off the top three.
However, on what should have been a perfect day for the Brackley-based team at the last race before the summer break, their celebrations were halted following a shock post-race development.
Just moments after Russell had stepped off the podium, news emerged that the former Williams racer's car was 1.5kg under the minimum weight, resulting in a disqualification from the race.
It was a devastating blow for the 26-year-old, who had delivered a magnificent performance on a one-stop strategy to keep his rivals at bay.
Russell hailed after devastating blow
The team error robbed Russell of his third career victory - and second of the season after winning in Austria - and handed Hamilton the victory instead.
As a result, Charles Leclerc was promoted to third, ahead of title rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.
Speaking on the Formula for Success Podcast, former McLaren driver Coulthard sympathised with Russell given what transpired, but was quick to praise his 'winner's mentality', which should stand him in good stead going forward.
“It was a cracking race - it was a really good race except if you’re George Russell, so let’s address that first of all," said the Scot.
“He seems that he drove the decision to go for the one-stop from the cockpit, so that’s a winner’s mentality.
"Not just following the instructions of the team which would have almost certainly put him behind Lewis Hamilton who drove faultlessly, it has to be said."
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep