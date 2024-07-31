Marko insistent on Red Bull reshuffle despite Horner backing F1 star

Helmut Marko has hinted that there could be changes to the driver lineups at both Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB ahead of next season despite the team's current backing of their stars.

Over the last few weeks, speculation had mounted that Sergio Perez could be axed by Red Bull and potentially replaced by Daniel Ricciardo, freeing up Liam Lawson to claim a permanent spot on the grid with RB.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo snapped in SNEAKY Red Bull meeting as Horner reveals Perez decision

READ MORE: Verstappen hints at END of Red Bull F1 era

However, following an extensive meeting at Red Bull's Milton Keynes headquarters, it has now emerged that Perez will remain as Max Verstappen's team-mate for the remainder of 2024.

Additionally, Ricciardo will continue to race for the junior team, RB, through to the end of the season when his current deal expires, with his future beyond that yet to be determined.

It is reported that Red Bull team chief Christian Horner played a big part in protecting the Australian.

Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez will both stay put for the rest of 2024

Former Red Bull junior Liam Lawson is waiting for his F1 opportunity

READ MORE: Former F1 chief blasts 'DISASTROUS leadership' over Mercedes deal

Helmut Marko hints at Red Bull changes

Despite their current backing of Perez and Ricciardo, though, Red Bull could yet make changes to their driver lineups for 2025.

Marko has suggested that just because of this week's news, it does not mean things will not look different for next season.

"For 2025, the cards will be reshuffled," Marko told F1-Insider, hinting that changes could yet be on the horizon for both Red Bull and RB.

Continuing to discuss the young talent Red Bull have lined up, he added: "It's like a swarm of bees here".

Previously, Marko has been a vocal critic of Ricciardo's position within the junior team, citing the Australian's age as a misalignment with the team's philosophy of nurturing young talent.

Helmut Marko is a big part of Red Bull's junior driver programme

Considering Marko's past and present comments, it certainly suggests he would favour Lawson being in the RB car over Ricciardo.

With Perez contracted for next season but continuing to struggle, Ricciardo out of contract at the end of 2024, and Lawson waiting in the wings, it remains to be seen what decision Red Bull take with their drivers for 2025.

READ MORE: Hamilton issued DIRE Ferrari warning by future team-mate

Related