Ricciardo adds to F1 future UNCERTAINTY amid Perez and Red Bull rumours

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has refused to make any predictions on his Formula 1 future.

The Australian driver is out of contract at VCARB at the end of 2024, and as of yet, the team have not announced any extension for him into 2025 and beyond.

Ricciardo's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda recently had his contract with the team extended, but it remains to be seen whether or not Ricciardo himself will receive similar treatment.

In recent days, a further spanner has been thrown into the works, with some rumours suggesting that Sergio Perez's seat at Red Bull could be in jeopardy despite the Mexican recently signing a new deal.

If Perez is axed, Ricciardo is said to be a contender for the seat, despite his struggles in 2024.

Where will Daniel Ricciardo drive in 2025?

Ricciardo's future is not looking likely to be solved any time soon. Indeed, the Australian himself has ruled out making any predictions on where he could end up by the end of the campaign.

"I would never make any predictions in this sport," he told the media at the British Grand Prix.

“I feel like every year that this sport goes on, I know it goes in the trend of the sport is getting bigger. It's becoming more Hollywood, so to speak, in terms of the profile the sport has.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled against team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in 2024

“Also the narrative that runs with the sport now, is certainly more Hollywood in terms of it's so unpredictable."

Ricciardo went on to add: "Do I have any proof that I'll be anywhere else? I do not.

“Crazy things happen but I am certainly not in a place to say that or think that or predict that. So [I'll] try and keep doing my thing."

Ricciardo finished the British Grand Prix in 13th on Sunday, three places below team-mate Tsunoda in 10th.

