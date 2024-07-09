Horner confirms replacement driver tests amid Perez AXE pressure

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed plans are in place to give one of the team's top Formula 1 prospects an opportunity to get behind the wheel as the pressure on Sergio Perez increases.

Despite making a positive start to the season, Perez has suffered a dramatic drop in form, scoring just 15 points from his last six races.

The Mexican currently sits sixth in the drivers' standings, over 100 points behind team-mate and reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Despite signing a new contract with the team earlier this year, his poor performances have led to speculation that his position may become vulnerable.

Sergio Perez has scored just 15 points from his last six outings

Christian Horner has consistently backed the Red Bull star

Lawson waiting in the wings

Horner has consistently backed his driver, but patience may be running thin after another miserable weekend at the British Grand Prix, where Perez finished 17th - his worst result of the campaign so far.

Speaking post-race, the Red Bull chief admitted it had been another 'horrible' few days for the six-time race winner, but shared some responsibility for the result.

The Brit also confirmed that reserve driver Liam Lawson will test the RB20 this week as the Kiwi looks to grasp his opportunity to impress.

Lawson already has experience in F1 having replaced Daniel Ricciardo for five races last season, and is eyeing up a permanent seat on the grid for next season.

Liam Lawson is hoping to impress during Red Bull testing this week

Horner told Sky Sports F1: “Well look, those tests have been planned for some time, so not something that have just sprung up. They’ve been planned for a couple of months now.

“Liam is our test and reserve driver, that’s his job.

“But I think Checo, it’s been a horrible weekend for him. We took some risks, we went for a set of inters with the first bit of rain, expecting a bit more to come.

“It was one of those calls that you could either win a lot or lose a lot and unfortunately Checo lost a lot at that point. The pace just wasn’t quite there today.”

