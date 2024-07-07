Hamilton delivers WARNING to Leclerc with record win - GPFans British GP hot takes

Lewis Hamilton demonstrated just why he is considered one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time after securing a stunning 104th race win at the British Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion showed his class in torrid conditions to take P1 ahead of Max Verstappen and compatriot Lando Norris.

There was disappointment for Hamilton's team-mate George Russell, who was forced to retire the car in the closing stages with a second consecutive victory a realistic possibility at that stage.

Nico Hulkenberg and Alex Albon were surprise points scorers at Silverstone, while multiple-time race winners Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez failed to make the top 10 on a miserable afternoon for the pair.

Here's what the GPFans team had to say after an incredible day of racing...

Lewis Hamilton clinched his ninth victory at Silverstone

GPFans journalists on the British Grand Prix

Ronan Murphy - Social Media Editor

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone was often critical of Silverstone, but he would have been eating his words after an epic British Grand Prix where home hero Hamilton continued a brilliant week for Great Britain.

Hamilton is regularly in the conversation for the Greatest of All Time debate and added another reason for his candidacy with his 199th career podium, moving closer to an astonishing 200.

For comparison, the next highest is Michael Schumacher on 155, followed by Sebastian Vettel on 122.

In this much-improved Mercedes, Hamilton should reach that 200 landmark pretty soon and have it firmly in his rear-view mirror by the time he joins Ferrari for 2025.

Some would argue that Schumacher is still the GOAT, but if Hamilton can continue to drive like this and adds yet more wins while he’s with the prancing horse, will there be any doubt that he is the greatest we have ever seen?

Kevin McKenna - F1 Journalist

Sunday's quite simply don’t get much better than that.

On a frenetic afternoon at Silverstone, Hamilton secured his first victory since December 2021 on his final Mercedes appearance at the iconic circuit. Fairytale stuff.

He rolled back the years and broke down in tears after producing a stunning performance in torrid conditions to finish ahead of Verstappen and Norris.

Spare a thought for his team-mate George Russell who was forced to retire his car in the closing stages, thus ending any possibility of a historic all-British podium. But that, of course, isn’t the main headline.

That belonged to Hamilton. Let’s just hope we don’t have to wait quite as long to see the 103-time (make that 104-time) race winner stand on top of the podium once again.

Ferrari fans have plenty to look forward to it would appear…

Max Verstappen ran out of time in the closing stages as he chased Hamilton down

Tyler Rowlinson - F1 Journalist

Silverstone never fails to disappoint! Man, who’s cutting onions?

Wow. Just wow. Here was me thinking that Hamilton would never win a race again, but he produced a classic Hamilton performance at Silverstone to claim a historic, record-breaking and utterly deserved win.

It was quite emotional listening to his tearful radio message, just shows how much it still means to him after all these years.

But if it was one or two laps longer, it certainly would have been Verstappen’s victory. Whether that would have been to the degrading of the soft tyre or not, it stills feels like it’s the Dutchman’s title to win.

Question marks need to be asked about McLaren’s strategy as another race win slips from their grasps.

Oscar Piastri was shafted by the first stop to the intermediates and they left Norris out a lap too long to switch to the dry option, leaving him under attack and eventually a victim to the wrath of the Red Bull.

Honourable mention goes to another fantastic performance from Hulkenberg and Haas, who may be questioning his decision to leave the team to join Sauber given they arguably have the worst package on the grid right now.

You’ve got to love Silverstone! Congratulations to Lewis Hamilton!

Chris Deeley - GPFans US Chief Editor

It was too obvious, wasn’t it? The most successful driver of all time in his last home race for the team he’s spent the last 12 years with, more than two years without a race win, of course he was going to pull something out of the bag.

Hamilton crying in his car, crying in his interview, almost certainly crying on the podium after he brought his erstwhile race engineer Pete ‘Bono’ Bonnington up to collect the constructors’ trophy, it was all absolutely picture perfect.

But ermm…he got quite lucky there, didn’t he? His team-mate might’ve had the beating of him if it wasn’t for a technical problem, Piastri might’ve had him if McLaren hadn’t kept him out a lap too long on dry tyres, Norris would’ve surely passed him if he hadn’t had his own tyre choice mishap.

You need a bit of luck, but that was quite a big slice all at once. Lewis deserved his moment, but don’t make the mistake of thinking this means he’ll be sweeping up more wins this year.

Lando Norris bounced back from his Austrian GP disappointment with P3

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson - F1 Journalist

Wow! What a race that was - from start to finish.

With three British drivers starting the race at the front, the chances of a home winner were strong, but it comes as no surprise that amid tricky weather conditions, it was the seven-time champion who came out on top.

Hamilton already held the record for British Grand Prix race victories and he now stands even further alone in that sense with nine Silverstone wins to his name - four more than anyone else, and seven more than any active driver. He is pure class around the Northamptonshire circuit.

Norris must be kicking himself once again, however. Had he made the call to pit just one lap earlier, we could have been talking about this Silverstone race as historic in a different sense.

For one reason or another, further race victories just keep eluding the McLaren man, who, given his sheer talent and speed, will surely add to his Miami victory before the season is out.

Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist

He made us wait for it, didn't he?

It’s been a difficult few seasons for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, but finally he has broken his winless streak.

There has been a lot of talk this season about Hamilton’s form and whether George Russell has gotten the better of the champion in 2024.

However, if he needed to prove he still has what it takes, Silverstone re-confirmed his legendary status.

More importantly, this victory will silence those naysayers who believe he is walking into Charles Leclerc’s territory next season.

Ferrari may seem in trouble at the moment, but 2025 and beyond is a whole different story, one that will be determined by the qualities of a champion like Hamilton.

At the moment his British Grand Prix victory portrays an emotional comeback for the Brit, but it also serves as a future warning to Leclerc - that Hamilton still has what it takes to be number one.

Hamilton's future Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc endured a miserable afternoon

Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor

Hamilton back on top where he belongs for his last home hurrah with Mercedes - what a moment for Formula 1!

The 75th British Grand Prix delivered just about every emotion possible- a weekend of records, tears and heartbreak (if you’re Russell or seemingly Norris, that is).

You could be forgiven for missing out on the action anywhere past P4, but tucked in safely behind the drama was Carlos Sainz in P5.

The finishing order looked unpredictable throughout and whilst the Spaniard snapped up the fastest lap, it wasn’t enough for him to get in amongst the podium grapple.

Team-mate Leclerc on the other hand truly was nowhere to be seen, finishing P14 on a day to forget at Silverstone.

Point being? Ferrari need to get their act together before Hamilton joins the Scuderia or the Brit could be reminiscing on today’s race with more than a hint of regret in years to come.

