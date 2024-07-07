Sainz FINALLY 'makes team decision' after Ferrari snub
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has reportedly settled on his next career move in Formula 1 after months of deliberation.
In the aftermath of Ferrari announcing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton would be taking Sainz's seat from 2025, the Spaniard was left with his pick of the bunch for the next chapter of his career.
Having been connected with effectively every available team on the grid, Sainz was initially predicted to make a move to Sauber ahead of their transition to Audi for 2026.
With a pretty price tag attached to that offer, Sainz could have easily taken the pay rise and signed the dotted line, yet the 29-year-old seemed drawn to the working project of Williams.
The whole paddock had expected the Williams pairing to be announced ahead of Sainz's Barcelona home race in June, yet that was quickly squashed when the star admitted he wanted to take his time over the decision.
What changed Sainz's mind?
Now, following the controversial return of f1 'bandit' Flavio Briatore to Alpine, Gazetta reports Sainz's move to the Enstone-based outfit is imminent.
In what the site has dubbed a 'real coup', Briatore appears determined to lock down Sainz and make an impact as the team's new executive advisor.
The report stated: "Evidently Briatore has presented him with a credible relaunch plan, making him feel central as a driver who has already won races in F1 deserves.
"This path, already endorsed by president Luca De Meo, should include the centralization of resources at the English headquarters in Enstone, where the chassis and aerodynamics of the cars are studied, with the abandonment of the Renault power unit to switch to the Mercedes engine starting in 2026"
The move is yet to be confirmed by Sainz or Alpine.
