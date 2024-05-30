Carlos Sainz could soon announce his next move in Formula 1, according to a top insider in the sport.

The Spaniard will depart Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season to make way for Lewis Hamilton.

Despite this blow, Sainz has enjoyed a strong season so far, with four podiums in the opening eight races, including a victory in Australia.

It is no surprise that the 29-year-old has a number of suitors for next year, with him being linked with the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull and Sauber/Audi.

Carlos Sainz will leave Ferrari in 2025

The Spaniard has been linked with several teams in the paddock

Has Sainz now confirmed his 2025 seat?

Recent reports suggest Sainz could join Williams, with Channel 4 presenter, Steve Jones, claiming that the Spaniard is ‘locked in’ with the team for 2025 as the Grove-based squad look to build for the future.

Additionally, Joe Saward reports that the team are set to offer Sainz a two-year-contract, and it will be announced at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Writing in his blog after the race in Monaco, Saward said: “The driver market was much discussed in the Monaco paddock as it becomes clear that neither Mercedes nor Red Bull is going to sign Carlos Sainz.

“Mercedes has its focus on Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull will keep Sergio Perez because he does the job without disrupting Max Verstappen.

“Ironically if he crashes and Sainz helps Ferrari gets closer in the constructors’ championship, it might help Carlos get a seat at Red Bull, but that is pretty unlikely.

“There is Audi, but most folks in F1 see this programme being unlikely to be competitive for years because of the state of the Sauber team and the fact that corporate politics is lurking not far beneath the surface at Audi – and that is never good for a manufacturer in F1.

It has been suggested that Sainz could be joining Williams

“This means that Sainz’s best sensible choice would have to be Williams because the team will pay him the same as Audi and is on the way up, albeit not as rapidly as they would like.

“Williams will have a Mercedes engine in 2026 and that is likely to be in the hunt and so the Williams package looks like a lot better short-term deal than Audi would be.

“The team can offer Carlos a two-year deal, until the end of 2026, when everyone will see how good the next generation engines are, and perhaps an option of more years if Carlos wants to go on once he knows.

“It is hard to see the logic of not accepting such an offer.

“If this is the conclusion that the Sainz camp reaches, it could be agreed and announced as soon as the Spanish Grand Prix next month, which would be perfect timing.”

