F1 team boss responds to Red Bull's Marko 'offer' claims

Audi Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl has admitted that the team have the financial power to attract the best driving talent to their lineup, but disagreed with a comment made by Helmut Marko.

Audi will join the grid in 2026, and are working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure they are in the best position to compete when that time comes.

Having already secured the services of Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg, the German manufacturer have been linked with a number of high-profile names, including Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who is soon to be replaced by Lewis Hamilton.

Helmut Marko revealed Red Bull had been in contact with Carlos Sainz

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari next season

Where does Sainz's future lie?

Recently, Red Bull chief Marko confirmed his team's interest in the Spaniard, but suggested that Audi had already offered a 'lucrative' deal to the three-time grand prix winner, and that his team would not be able to beat that.

Red Bull may be on the look-out for a driver to replace Sergio Perez for the 2025 season, with the Mexican out of contract at the end of this season.

Seidl has now responded to Marko's comments in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport: “Our approach is clearly not to motivate drivers or other employees to come to us with huge amounts of money.

“We basically have the financial resources of a top team, but we really think about how we can use every franc or euro sensibly and efficiently.

"We want to attract people who want to be part of this journey and accompany Audi’s entry into Formula 1.”

