Ferrari confirm BLOCKBUSTER Hamilton signing as key contract details revealed

Ferrari have confirmed the signing of Lewis Hamilton, in one of the biggest shocks in Formula 1 history.

The Scuderia announced on Thursday evening that the seven-time world champion has joined their ranks, even though he can't drive for them until the 2025 season.

Hamilton and Ferrari took advantage of a break clause in the Brit's contract with Mercedes - a contract signed just months ago - which allows him to opt out of the new deal after a single season.

There appears likely to be a break clause in his new Ferrari deal too, which the team described in a statement as 'multi-year'.

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract. pic.twitter.com/moEMqUgzXH — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 1, 2024

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton signed a 2+1 contract with Ferrari

Ferrari's statement was light on details, just 20 words long, but Italian Formula 1 journalist Leo Turrini revealed further information on Sky Sport 24.

He said: "Hamilton signed a 2+1 contract, also with a view to 2026. We are in the presence of a historic event, such a successful driver has never arrived at Ferrari.

"Michael Schumacher had won two championships when he arrived. We are in the presence of something extraordinary."

That information from Turrini suggests that Hamilton will be in red until at least the end of the 2026 season, and at least a season longer if they impress him with their first car after the 2026 regulation changes.

