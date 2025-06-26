Red Bull land Vettel-inspired star after 'nice man' Marko turns on charm

Rising Red Bull star Fionn McLaughlin has credited team chief Helmut Marko as one of the main factors in his decision to become part of their much-heralded junior programme.

The 17-year-old hopes to follow in the footsteps of some of the sport's biggest stars to have travelled the same path, including defending world champion Max Verstappen and F1 legend Sebastian Vettel.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen replacement plans as major talks take place

McLaughlin first caught the eye of Red Bull chiefs in his karting days, and was the standout performer during a shootout held by the team in Jerez last summer, prompting the Milton Keynes-based hierarchy to make an offer.

"I was doing well at go-karting and had an opportunity from Red Bull. I just tried to do a good job to see where it took me," he told BBC Sport NI.

"I was up against six other drivers, it was good competition and there was a bit of pressure. I was able to deliver and they obviously thought I was decent enough to take me on board for the junior team.

"Helmut Marko came over to me and said, 'I think you're a good driver and I want you on our team'. He said I had potential and would take me on as far as he could in the future.

"He's a nice man and he's given me the opportunity to race in F4."

Fionn McLaughlin hopes to one day emulate Sebastian Vettel in F1

McLaughlin reveals Vettel dream

McLaughlin is currently midway through his maiden campaign in that category, and is in with a real chance of securing a shock title at the first time of asking, currently leading the standings.

And the Northern Irishman hopes the experience will stand him in good stead in his efforts to emulate his F1 icons in the future.

He continued: "My whole life I looked up to Sebastian Vettel, from when I was six.

"I thought he was amazing so I always had that dream of making it to Formula 1 - and with Red Bull.

"It's great to be in the academy and looking forward F1 is my goal. I'm happy I have this opportunity."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals 'romantic feeling' as new love strengthens

Related