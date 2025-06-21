They say time heals all wounds. If that's the case, then why does Sebastian Vettel's departure from F1 still cause so much pain? It's been two and a half years, after all. It shouldn't hurt this bad.

Okay, so maybe that's laying it on a bit thick. Maybe...

But there's no doubt the German's absence from the top tier of motor racing is still felt by many of the sport's fans across the world.

A four-time world champion with Red Bull, Vettel has already secured his legacy as one of the most talented drivers to ever line up on the grid.

Sure, things may not have panned out quite as he may have hoped at Ferrari or Aston Martin in the subsequent years, but let's not dwell too much on that.

The truth is, the sport is worse off without him. Perhaps it's about time he made a return to the F1 fold.

Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season

Vettel experience would be invaluable

While Vettel - even a rusty version - could genuinely give a few of the 2025 racers a run for their money, his driving days are sadly behind him. Shame.

That being said, there's no reason to think he wouldn't be a valuable asset to any outfit behind the scenes.

Indeed, Red Bull supremo Helmut Marko recently tipped the 37-year-old to take over his role when he eventually leaves F1. You'd have to think that kind of offer would be worth his consideration.

Given the uncertainty around the future of Max Verstappen and team boss Christian Horner, mind you, goodness knows how things will look over there this time next year.

That's not to say he couldn't be an asset elsewhere. Even in a mentorship role, his experience would be invaluable.

Only Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, and the aforementioned Verstappen have won more grands prix than Vettel.

What driver wouldn't stand to gain from having him in their corner?

Even in a thoroughly underwhelming final campaign at Aston Martin, he pulled off more overtakes than any other driver. In an unremarkable car, that's not to be sniffed at.

Class, it would seem, is permanent.

Vettel won four consecutive world drivers' titles at Red Bull

Could FIA role be an option?

Vettel is arguably more popular amongst the F1 fanbase now than at any time during his racing career, primarily due to his stance on controversial topics.

Much like Hamilton - what a pairing that would have been, by the way - he has taken an active role in raising awareness around issues both in and out of F1.

He is a strong advocate for promoting sustainability, and with the sport working so hard on becoming a more environmentally friendly product, those involved at the top of the governing body's hierarchy could do a lot worse than getting someone like Vettel on board.

He would instantly command the respect of F1's biggest names.

His voice carries significant weight, and a role within the FIA would certainly enable him to create change from within.

Providing opportunities for young women get involved in racing is another of Vettel's key targets. He was in Saudi Arabia in April to host the Race4Women event, and recently admitted he would love to see women one day competing regularly in F1.

Gaining an official position within the sport's management structure would only help that particular cause.

Sebatian Vettel has been tipped to take over from Helmut Marko at Red Bull

Does Vettel even want an F1 return?

Vettel, for his part, has kept his cards pretty close to his chest when it comes to discussing a return to F1, in any capacity.

He has explained that he has to put his family first, and with three kids at home, has more than enough on his plate. They are, and always will be, his priority.

But if he does fancy a return to the arena which made him a global superstar, there would surely be plenty of offers on the table.

