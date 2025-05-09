Marko issues update on Sebastian Vettel Red Bull return

Having named Sebastian Vettel as an ideal successor to his role at Red Bull, Helmut Marko has provided an update on the possibility of a return for the four-time world champion.

The 82-year-old serves Red Bull as an advisor and head of Red Bull’s driver development programme, and has been a constant figure at the team since the team's inception into the sport in 2005.

In April, Marko named Vettel as his ‘ideal successor’ at Red Bull and insisted it was the kind of role the champion was interested in for the future, but the Austrian shows no signs of retiring anytime soon.

During an interview with Austrian publication oe24, Marko was asked about his comments on Vettel succeeding him, and confirmed that the reality was a long way away.

"That was an idea of ​​mine, but it's not ready for a decision; we're still a long way from that. I don't know who wants to retire me at the end of the year. I certainly don't plan to do that yet: If you don't use it, you lose it," he said.

Will Vettel return to F1?

Vettel has made it clear that he is not planning an F1 return anytime soon, with the champion revealing his children have banned him from returning to the sport because they enjoy having him at home.

The 37-year-old has remained active in the motorsport community however, organising an all-female karting event in Saudi Arabia to encourage the next generation of talent to get into racing.

Marko named Vettel’s initiative in Saudi Arabia as evidence of why Vettel would be his perfect replacement at Red Bull when he discussed the idea in April.

"Of course, it would be great if a guy like Sebastian could take over. You have the side of the junior programme, he’s already working with girls here in the go-karts in Saudi Arabia," Marko told Sky Germany.

