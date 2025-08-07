Red Bull F1 chief Helmut Marko has given up on subscribing to the dream that Max Verstappen will retain his drivers' title in 2025.

For the past four years, the Dutchman has defeated his rivals to take home the coveted championship crown and is still technically in contention to claim a consecutive fifth victory at the end of this year.

Many in the sport, including Marko, feel the feat is now out of reach for Red Bull's star driver however, with F1 legend Michael Schumacher looking likely to remain the sole driver to ever achieve five back-to-back titles in the sport.

Red Bull F1 advisor Marko told media after last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix: "It's impossible, that is clear," when discussing the 97-point gap that now stands between Verstappen and championship leader Oscar Piastri.

If Verstappen were to retain his title, he would have to leapfrog both McLaren drivers given that he now sits 88 points behind Lando Norris after the Dutchman finished P9 in Hungary and the British papaya star claimed his ninth career win.

Verstappen's gap to championship leader Piastri is extending with each race

Red Bull changes not enough to perform Verstappen miracle

In his dire assessment of Verstappen's chances at the 2025 title, Marko also revealed that Red Bull have 'minor updates' coming after F1's summer break.

As all F1 teams take a mandatory 14 consecutive days off from working on anything to do with the sport or their machinery, Verstappen will be assessing his realistic chances of finishing third in this year's championship.

Though Marko teased updates he also stated that they would only be enough to see Verstappen catch up to the stellar McLaren duo, not overtake them.

If the Austrian is right, this means a drop of not one but two places in the standings looks increasingly likely to come Verstappen's way in his final campaign with Red Bull before the 2026 regulations overhaul the Dutchman is relying on to improve his chances of getting back in the title fight in future.

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton change demanded as fans sent into 'comeback announcement' frenzy

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test

Related