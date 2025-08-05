Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test

The FIA have revealed that Charles Leclerc's Ferrari F1 car was the subject of a late test regarding his skid block at last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Skid block wear has been a fascinating topic of conversation so far in 2025, with Lewis Hamilton disqualified from the Chinese GP for excessive wear on his skid block, while George Russell said during the Hungarian GP weekend that Ferrari had purposely reined in Leclerc's pace to avoid a similar outcome.

However, it has now been confirmed in an FIA statement that Leclerc's car was not found to have experienced excessive wear, and so he has not been disqualified, with the race result from Sunday remaining unchanged.

Leclerc's car was one of three cars inside the top 10 to have been selected at random for FIA inspections, with both Russell and Oscar Piastri's cars also found to be in conformity with FIA regulations.

"The plank and skid wear was checked on car numbers 81, 16 and 63," the official FIA statement confirmed, but all three drivers' race results stand.

For Leclerc, that will be a huge relief, after Russell had already pointed to potential problems with the the Scuderia's machinery following Leclerc's frustrating afternoon in Hungary.

Ferrari suffered another difficult weekend in Hungary

Leclerc's 'impossible' car issues

The Monegasque racer started Sunday's race from pole position, and appeared in the first stint at least as if he had the pace to fend off the two dominant McLaren cars.

However, after a huge drop off in pace, Leclerc ended up finishing over 42 seconds behind eventual race winner Lando Norris, and was not even able to secure a podium.

An audibly frustrated Leclerc lamented his F1 outfit via team radio, before revealing after the race that it was an issue with his SF-25 that stopped him from continuing to compete with Norris, Piastri and Russell.

Following the weekend, Leclerc issued an honest reflection of his performance, revealing the extent to which his car was hampered by problems.

"A weekend of ups and downs," he said in a post on Instagram.

"First pole of the season but unfortunately a much more difficult race with issues that made the win impossible."

