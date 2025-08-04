close global

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The FIA have announced the final classification from the Hungarian Grand Prix and the final race before F1's summer break.

Charles Leclerc may have started the Hungarian GP on pole position, but by the chequered flag he was left bemoaning his SF-25 and had received a five-second time penalty for driving erratically in his battle with George Russell.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris pulled off a one-stop strategy to win the Hungarian GP and prevent Oscar Piastri from extending his championship lead heading into the summer break, with McLaren enjoying their 200th race victory.

It was a miserable weekend for champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who found themselves embroiled in a post-race investigation after a bold move from Verstappen on the Ferrari star.

No further action was taken, but a disappointing result remains for both drivers with Verstappen in ninth and Hamilton unable to secure a single point in P12.

Here is the final classification from the 2025 Hungarian GP as officially confirmed by the FIA with all penalties applied!

Lando Norris keeps his title hopes alive

2025 Hungarian Grand Prix - Final Classification

F1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:35:21.231
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.698s
3George RussellMercedes+21.916s
4*Charles LeclercFerrari+42.560s
5Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+59.040s
6Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+66.169s
7Lance StrollAston Martin+68.174s
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+69.451s
9Max VerstappenRed Bull+72.645s
10Kimi AntonelliMercedes+ 1 LAP
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+ 1 LAP
12Lewis HamiltonFerrari+ 1 LAP
13Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+ 1 LAP
14Carlos SainzWilliams+ 1 LAP
15Alex AlbonWilliams+ 1 LAP
16Esteban OconHaas+ 1 LAP
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+ 1 LAP
18Franco ColapintoAlpine+ 1 LAP
19**Pierre GaslyAlpine+ 1 LAP
DNFOliver BearmanHaasNO TIME

* = Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second time penalty for erratic driving in his battle with George Russell.
**= Pierre Gasly was handed a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision.

Fastest Lap: George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:19.409 on lap 45

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton admits Ferrari issues as Verstappen blasts Hungarian GP investigation

F1 RESULTS: McLaren title rivals stage thriller as Hamilton hits rock bottom

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after ANOTHER Hamilton battle

READ MORE: Hamilton takes Ferrari merchandise OFF fan at Hungarian GP

