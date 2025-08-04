The FIA have announced the final classification from the Hungarian Grand Prix and the final race before F1's summer break.

Charles Leclerc may have started the Hungarian GP on pole position, but by the chequered flag he was left bemoaning his SF-25 and had received a five-second time penalty for driving erratically in his battle with George Russell.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris pulled off a one-stop strategy to win the Hungarian GP and prevent Oscar Piastri from extending his championship lead heading into the summer break, with McLaren enjoying their 200th race victory.

It was a miserable weekend for champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who found themselves embroiled in a post-race investigation after a bold move from Verstappen on the Ferrari star.

No further action was taken, but a disappointing result remains for both drivers with Verstappen in ninth and Hamilton unable to secure a single point in P12.

Here is the final classification from the 2025 Hungarian GP as officially confirmed by the FIA with all penalties applied!

Lando Norris keeps his title hopes alive

2025 Hungarian Grand Prix - Final Classification

F1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

* = Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second time penalty for erratic driving in his battle with George Russell.

**= Pierre Gasly was handed a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision.



Fastest Lap: George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:19.409 on lap 45

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

