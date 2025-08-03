Lewis Hamilton forced off track after tense Max Verstappen fight at Hungarian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton was forced off the track at the Hungarian Grand Prix, during a battle with old nemesis Max Verstappen.
The pair, who share 11 world championship titles between them, were scrapping for 10th position at the time, a sad reflection of where both drivers have been throughout the Hungarian GP weekend.
On lap 29, while Hamilton was tucked up behind Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, Verstappen attempted to catch the 40-year-old out with a sneaky overtake manoeuvre.
While the pair did not appear to make contact, Hamilton was taken aback by the move, and had to take to the run off area, yielding the position to his old rival.
However, the FIA confirmed a few laps later that there was an investigation over the world champion's overtake.
Hamilton v Verstappen incident under FIA investigation
Hamilton and Verstappen's fierce rivalry has been present since the thrilling 2021 championship battle between the pair.
Verstappen came out on top in that fight - on the last lap of the last race of the season - but not before a full season worth of thrilling battles for race victories and a number of collisions between the pair.
Since 2021, Verstappen has been the dominant force in the sport, adding three more consecutive championships while Hamilton has only managed to win two races in that time.
In 2025, however, both drivers are far from championship contention due to the dominance of the McLaren team, and both Red Bull and Ferrari have struggled to regularly challenge for race victories.
The incident between the pair at the Hungarian GP was confirmed to be being investigated after the race, but neither driver were in contention for a podium finish in what was a dismal weekend for the old rivals.
