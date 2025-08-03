close global

F1 News Today: Horner dealt F1 return blow as 'private' Ferrari conversations revealed

christian horner, ferrari

Christian Horner's F1 exit never felt permanent and a comeback for the sacked boss feels imminent; but one window of opportunity has recently been closed for the former team principal.

Ferrari's 'private' conversations with Fred Vasseur revealed

Ferrari are set to conduct private conversations with F1 team principal Fred Vasseur, according to Sky Sports commentator David Croft.

Lewis Hamilton expecting tears as Ferrari star gives emotional interview at Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton has predicted some tears over F1's upcoming summer break, after a tough start to life at Ferrari.

Verstappen slams 'BAD' Red Bull after Hungarian GP nightmare

Max Verstappen had a disappointing start to the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, finishing eighth in qualifying.

Tsunoda FUMES as Red Bull star takes aim at his own team for woeful Hungarian GP display

Red Bull F1 star Yuki Tsunoda unleashed a furious tirade to his race engineer over the team radio during FP3 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Stewards issue huge time penalty after driver HITS scrutineer

World Rally Championship leader Ott Tanak has been his with a major blow to his title hopes, with stewards handing out a severe punishment this weekend.

