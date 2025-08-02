Red Bull F1 star Yuki Tsunoda unleashed a furious tirade to his race engineer over the team radio during FP3 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Japanese driver continued to battle with his RB21 during practice in Budapest, unable to find any pace which clearly caused frustration out on track.

In a team radio exchange with his race engineer, Tsunoda released his fury over the airwaves when he initially reported: "It feels a lot different."

His engineer then responded: "Yep we’re looking into it Yuki. We’re looking into it…Reset bias offset, reset bias offset."

Tsunoda sounded unhappy with his team's slow response however, and barked over the radio: "Can we check this please before the session starts obviously - wake up!"

Tsunoda struggles at Hungarian Grand Prix

Red Bull nowhere in Hungary

While Max Verstappen has also struggled to set competitive times during practice at the Hungarian GP, Tsunoda had fewer answers to Red Bull's issues this weekend.

He finished FP3 in P19, despite showing glimpses of pace and beating his team-mate in the second free practice session on Friday.

Crucially however, Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls enjoyed a much more successful Friday at the Hungaroring, with Isack Hadjar outpacing even Verstappen and splitting both Ferraris.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the end of FP3, former Racing Bulls boss and current Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, explained why they cannot look at their sister team's car to improve the RB21 despite it appearing an easier car to drive.

"The genetics of the car are too different for anyone to transfer from one car to another," he explained.

"It's what F1 is today. It's 10 independent teams, all coming with their own ideas of where to develop the car, what difficulties they have had.

"There's nothing you can take from one car to another."

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as driver's car summoned by FIA

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso given FIA medical verdict after Hungarian GP absence

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview

Related