Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Belgium, 2025

F1 Results Today: Hamilton and Ferrari deliver statement performance at Hungarian Grand Prix

Final practice for the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix saw an hour of completely uninterrupted running as teams prepared themselves and their machinery for the afternoon's qualifying.

A relatively sedate session was blown wide open when the McLarens went out for their second qualifying simulation run, beating their previous times by a second apiece and putting a huge gap between themselves and the rest of the field led by Oscar Piastri in front of Lando Norris.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton appeared to have the second best car on the track for the hour of running, with the former the only driver able to get within half a second of the papaya pair, almost a second faster than the struggling Max Verstappen.

Isack Hadjar provided the only real moment of on-track drama, losing the back end of his car to spin at the last corner, although he was able to get the car stopped comfortably rather than bouncing over the gravel and into the loving embrace of the tyre barriers.

F1 FP3 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:14.916
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.032
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.399
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.768
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.829
6Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.878
7Lance StrollAston Martin+0.912
8George RussellMercedes+0.924
9Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.062
10Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.109
11Oliver BearmanHaas+1.211
12Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.246
13Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.331
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.455
15Carlos SainzWilliams+1.526
16Alex AlbonWilliams+1.614
17Esteban OconHaas+1.615
18Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.654
19Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.962
20Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+2.040

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

The action will resume later today (Saturday, August 2) for qualifying.

