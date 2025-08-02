F1 Results Today: Hamilton and Ferrari deliver statement performance at Hungarian Grand Prix
Final practice for the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix saw an hour of completely uninterrupted running as teams prepared themselves and their machinery for the afternoon's qualifying.
A relatively sedate session was blown wide open when the McLarens went out for their second qualifying simulation run, beating their previous times by a second apiece and putting a huge gap between themselves and the rest of the field led by Oscar Piastri in front of Lando Norris.
The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton appeared to have the second best car on the track for the hour of running, with the former the only driver able to get within half a second of the papaya pair, almost a second faster than the struggling Max Verstappen.
Isack Hadjar provided the only real moment of on-track drama, losing the back end of his car to spin at the last corner, although he was able to get the car stopped comfortably rather than bouncing over the gravel and into the loving embrace of the tyre barriers.
F1 FP3 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:14.916
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.032
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.399
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.768
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.829
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.878
|7
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.912
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.924
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.062
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.109
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.211
|12
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.246
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.331
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.455
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.526
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.614
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.615
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.654
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.962
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+2.040
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
The action will resume later today (Saturday, August 2) for qualifying.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as driver's car summoned by FIA
READ MORE: Fernando Alonso given FIA medical verdict after Hungarian GP absence
READ MORE: Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview
READ MORE: F1 star triggers BIZARRE safety car with ‘critical’ issue at Hungarian GP
