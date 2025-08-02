Verstappen slams 'BAD' Red Bull after Hungarian GP nightmare

Max Verstappen had a disappointing start to the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, finishing eighth in qualifying.

The four-time world champion was clearly frustrated with the Red Bull setup in Budapest as the team clearly struggled to get anywhere near pole position.

Friday proved to be a forgettable day for both Verstappen and Red Bull Racing. The team’s car struggled to generate any real pace, forcing them into a night of urgent development.

By the third practice session, their efforts seemed minimal as both Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda were consistently at the back of the timesheets—a worrying sign for Laurent Mekies’ squad.

Questions Surrounding Verstappen

Qualifying didn’t fare much better. While Tsunoda was eliminated in Q1, Verstappen managed to make it into Q3, only to record his slowest lap of the season with an eighth-place finish.

Speaking to Viaplay, he remarked, "Every session was challenging. It’s been like this every lap all weekend. Qualifying was no different—it was consistently poor. I experienced a lot of understeer and just had no grip. I honestly don’t know what’s going on this weekend. Nothing is working."

Nothing to Report

Ultimately, the Dutchman had to settle for eighth place—even behind Gabriel Bortoleto’s Sauber. "It was just bad. This has been the case all weekend. It’s not surprising," he added.

When asked about his Saturday, he simply replied, "I don’t have much to report." On Sunday, the world champion driver will try to minimise the damage as the Hungaroring lights go out at 2:00 PM UK time.

