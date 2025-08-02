Lewis Hamilton has predicted some tears over F1's upcoming summer break, after a tough start to life at Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion has yet to step on a grand prix podium as a Ferrari driver, being outshone by team-mate Charles Leclerc as both of them sit behind Hamilton's former Mercedes team-mate George Russell in the drivers' standings.

Teams and drivers will be taking an enforced break after this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix as the sport shuts down for its summer break, with Hamilton talking about his plans for the weeks off.

The Brit admitted that his integration into the famous team hasn't gone as smoothly as hoped, as he attempts to reshape their processes to his liking.

Hamilton: All I want is to contribute

"The last god knows how many seasons have been hard in their own way," he admitted. "This one has definitely been the most intense one, just from a work perspective. Integrating into a new culture, into a new team, it's not gone smoothly in all areas and it's been a real battle.

"I definitely need to get away and recharge, be around the kids, laugh, let go. I'm sure there'll be some tears at some point and I think that's really healthy. But I'm always excited to race, I love what I do.

"I love being in red, I love working with this team, and I have such belief in this team. It's really hard to explain. I had it a lot when I was with my previous team, but over time you really build that camaraderie.

"I see the passion in this team and I love it. All I want to do is contribute the best I can. Of course, I have to do that mostly on track and I'm not always hitting that, but also in the background I see there's things that we can improve and things that I can improve on."

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as Hamilton left FUMING after qualifying

READ MORE: Hamilton advocates for his own SACKING from Ferrari

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview

READ MORE: F1 star triggers BIZARRE safety car with ‘critical’ issue at Hungarian GP

Related