Ferrari's 'private' conversations with Fred Vasseur revealed

Ferrari are set to conduct private conversations with F1 team principal Fred Vasseur, according to Sky Sports commentator David Croft.

Ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, the Scuderia opted to finally announce their decision on Vasseur's future, confirming that the Frenchman would remain in his role at the helm of the Italian F1 team.

The 57-year-old was confirmed to have agreed a multi-year contract with Ferrari prior to the final round in the championship before F1's summer break, with the team's future already a hot topic heading into the race at the Hungaroring.

Following the recent announcement, Crofty and Sky F1 News reporter Craig Slater engaged in conversation in the Budapest paddock, discussing the tricky conditions that may well come with Vasseur's new contract.

In a video posted to Sky F1's social media, Slater posed the question to Croft: "You think it's too much to ask Fred Vasseur, who's extended his contract we think for three years, to win something in that period, but is that what will be required of him? Is that what they will have said to him, 'Fred if you want to extend beyond that you'll need to win a championship?'"

Croft responded: "Not publicly, publicly it's a continuation of the foundations that Fred Vasseur has put in place over the last 30 months since he came to the team in 2023.

"Privately I'm sure they're going to be asking Fred Vasseur, what are his plans to ensure that race victories come back a little more regularly and maybe championships in the future and what are your plans across a chassis department and also an engine department as well?"

Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur now both have contracts confirmed with Ferrari for 2026

Vasseur under inspection over Ferrari progress

As highlighted by Sky F1's Croft, the Frenchman will certainly be under pressure to improve the Scuderia's performance, even if such pressure is not made public.

Since taking over the lead at the Maranello-based outfit, Vasseur has failed to improve on Mattia Binotto's best finish in the constructors' standings of P2, even seeing a drop in results in his first season with the team after Ferrari finished P3 in 2023.

Though the goal of bringing home Ferrari's first title of any kind since 2008 may seem far-fetched, it is realistically where the Scuderia must aim.

To allow Vasseur to secure another contract extension in a couple of seasons time without bringing home a championship would demonstrate zero progression since his arrival, and could even risk Ferrari losing their stellar driver duo.

Croft touched on the patience of Hamilton and Leclerc wearing thin, saying: "They've got arguably one of if not the best line-up on the grid, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

"Are they giving Lewis and Charles a car that both of their talents deserve? Probably not at this moment in time. Lewis is publicly saying he's getting stuck in to try and help that, I'm sure Charles is very much doing the same."

"I don't think Ferrari are putting pressure on Vasseur to say, 'you must do this', but behind the scenes it'll be like, 'Fred, what are your plans to do it?'"

