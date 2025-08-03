FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty verdict after ANOTHER Lewis Hamilton battle
The FIA have reached a verdict over Max Verstappen's overtaking move on Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix after the F1 champion was noted by the stewards.
Verstappen and Hamilton went to wheel-to-wheel for P10 during the Sunday's race and when the Dutchman went to overtake his rival, the Ferrari star went wide and off the track.
Following a visit to the stewards room after the race, they have decided that no further action will be taken on the incident after reviewing the overtake.
While Verstappen was summoned to the stewards, Hamilton waived his right to attend the hearing and was not present to defend himself.
The Dutchman defended his driving where he claimed that he was in full control of his car and could have stayed further to the inside to leave space for Hamilton on the exit.
However, because Hamilton had run off the track, Verstappen elected to use all of the track and the exit.
Hamilton's representative confirmed there was no contact between the cars and stated that the seven-time world champion chose not to remain on the track.
As there was no contact, the stewards concluded that the incident did not qualify as forcing another car off track despite the ambitious nature of Verstappen's overtaking attempt and took no further action.
Verstappen escapes penalty at Hungarian Grand Prix
Hamilton did not appear concerned about the incident in his post-race interview with Sky Sports, and when he was asked about Verstappen's overtaking manoeuvre he said: "I don’t really remember it to be honest.”
Verstappen was also annoyed he had been summoned to the stewards after the race, when he did not see any issue with his overtake on Hamilton.
''I think it's disappointing that I have to go the stewards again after the race," he said.
"Just analyse it during the race, I don't get why we have to go. I put my nose next to his car, he's startled and goes off. So yeah. I don't know what's going on.''
Both Verstappen and Hamilton had a disappointing Hungarian GP, finishing in P9 and P12 respectively, with the summer break offering a much needed reprieve for the pair.
