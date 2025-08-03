Lewis Hamilton reveals internal Ferrari F1 turmoil

Lewis Hamilton issued a concerning comment about his future at Ferrari following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton could only qualify 12th for the Hungarian GP, and after the session he described himself as 'useless', even suggesting that his team should consider sacking him.

The seven-time champion is sat sixth in the drivers' championship standings, and has not achieved a grand prix podium with his new team as of yet, while team-mate Charles Leclerc has claimed five podiums in 2025.

After a Hungarian GP race in which he wasn't able to improve on his 12th-place qualifying result, Hamilton released yet another incredibly downbeat post-race interview to Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes.

Asked about an incident with Max Verstappen, in which Hamilton was pushed off the track, the Brit said: "I don’t really remember it to be honest."

Hamilton was then asked about his comments after Saturday qualifying, to which he replied: "When you have a feeling you have a feeling, and there’s a lot going on in the background that’s not great."

Hamilton then pushed back on suggestions that he had lost his love for racing, stating: "No, I still love racing."

Fred Vasseur was handed a new contract earlier this week

Will Hamilton be axed?

Hamilton's comments have led to a wider concern about whether or not the legend will still be racing in 2026.

Ralf Schumacher suggested during the weekend that Hamilton could be set to lose his seat and instead retire before the end of his contract, which is currently set to run until the end of the 2026 season.

However, Ferrari seemingly want stability. Despite a dismal 2025 season, team principal Fred Vasseur has had his contract extended so that he will be around for the 2026 season.

Both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have supported Vasseur and lessened the pressure on his position, and surely the Ferrari hierarchy will now look to do the same for their seven-time world champion driver.

Ferrari need a confident and firing Hamilton for the 2026 season, when new regulations come sweeping into the sport. And right now, Hamilton is a shadow of his former self.

Despite his downbeat interviews which have hinted at a growing internal concern, however, there has been no indication that Hamilton will not fulfil his contract with the team.

